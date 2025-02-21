One Month Before Release, Actors for Live-Action ‘Snow White’ “Dwarfs” Seemingly Revealed

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White is gearing up for its March 2025 debut, but the road to release has been anything but smooth. The film, directed by Marc Webb, has been a topic of debate since its inception, and with its promotional rollout now underway, new information continues to emerge.

First looks at the film revealed Rachel Zegler as Snow White alongside a CGI-rendered version of the seven dwarf characters—an evolution from earlier discussions about replacing them with “magical creatures,” which came after vocal critiques of the film being insensitive.

The concept change came, in part, after Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage welcomed the film’s progressive casting choices but questioned keeping elements of what he called a “backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

In response, Disney told Good Morning America, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

After Snow White set images featuring a variety of people hit the press, new discourse began with Jason “Wee Man” Acuña (Jackass: The Movie) saying, “You’re replacing jobs that people could have as little people. It’s for dwarfs. Why are you hiring ‘Snow White and the seven average people’?”

Disney later revealed a first look at these characters, completely rendered with CGI, when it announced that the movie was shifting from its March 2024 release to a March 2025 release. While it was only known that Martin Klebba was voicing Grumpy in the feature film, a new report has seemingly confirmed the actors behind the rest of these characters.

Looking at the names of these stars, it seems that Disney has not cast the CGI versions of these characters with members of the dwarfism community, which–along with the movie’s title being simply Snow White–suggests that the characters will not be known as dwarfs in the live-action movie.

After sharing Disney’s latest Snow White featurette, which is based on “legacy,” IGN reported the remaining cast of the movie. “Disney’s Snow White also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy,” the outlet said.

Disney has yet to confirm this new casting information. Watch the new featurette below:

Rachel Zegler’s casting has also sparked comparisons to Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel in 2023’s The Little Mermaid. The two actresses discussed the importance of representation during their 2023 Variety Actors on Actors interview, reflecting on the impact of their roles in reimagining classic Disney heroines.

However, fan scrutiny of the film extends beyond casting. A recent revelation about the origins of Snow White’s name also stirred debate. In a conversation, Zegler explained, “The king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience,” referencing her survival through a snowstorm as an infant.

This update departs from the original Grimm Brothers’ tale, in which her name symbolized “skin as white as snow.” The revised narrative is reinforced in an international trailer featuring Zegler’s voiceover: “To honor the day I was born, my father named me Snow White.”

Beyond the story changes, the film will introduce a new song, “Waiting on a Wish,” composed by Pasek and Paul, signaling a fresh musical direction. Meanwhile, marketing efforts for the film have been less aggressive than Disney’s typical rollout.

The film’s development has been marked by other headline-making moments. Zegler’s comments at the 2022 D23 Expo—where she described the prince as a “stalker” and emphasized that Snow White’s story would center on “leadership and strength” rather than romance—sparked division among audiences.

Additionally, her vocal activism during the SAG-AFTRA strikes and her political statements about President Donald Trump while starring in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway have kept her in the public eye, drawing both praise and criticism.

Financially, the stakes are high. According to Forbes, the film’s production budget has climbed to nearly $300 million. However, Disney’s recent Q4 2024 financial disclosures did not include Snow White, despite highlighting other major releases like Captain America: Brave New World and Avatar: Fire and Ash, raising questions about the studio’s confidence in the project.

Disney later confirmed the film’s place in its 2025 slate. In a press release, the studio stated:

“The Walt Disney Studios diverse and entertaining slate will feature highly anticipated releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Marvel Studios; live-action adaptations of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch; eagerly awaited sequels Freakier Friday and Zootopia 2; a new original film from Pixar in Elio; new installments from fan-favorite franchises Avatar: Fire and Ash, TRON: Ares, and Predator: Badlands.”

As a remake of Disney’s first-ever animated feature, the upcoming Snow White carries an immense legacy. The 1937 original was a revolutionary achievement in animation, grossing $8 million on an unprecedented $1.49 million budget during its initial theatrical run. Its cultural significance was cemented when Walt Disney received an honorary Academy Award—a full-sized Oscar accompanied by seven miniature statuettes in honor of the film’s beloved characters.

Now, nearly nine decades later, Disney’s latest reimagining must strike a delicate balance between honoring that legacy and adapting to modern storytelling sensibilities. Written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, Disney’s Snow White is set to premiere on March 21, 2025.

Can this reimagining of Snow White overcome its controversies and cement its place among Disney’s successful live-action adaptations? Share your thoughts in the comments below.