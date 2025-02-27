2025 Woes Continue: Several Classics Shut Down Indefinitely at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is in the middle of some major transformations. With new lands in the works—like a Disney Villains area and Cars land in Magic Kingdom, plus the reimagining of a section of Animal Kingdom into the Tropical Americas—there’s a lot to be excited about. But as Disney looks ahead to the future, some changes are already affecting the present.

Several attractions across the parks are currently closed, with no confirmed reopening dates in sight. Some are undergoing extensive refurbishments, while others are being completely reimagined. Whether you’re planning an upcoming trip or just keeping up with what’s happening in the parks, these closures might impact your must-do list.

Here’s a look at what’s currently unavailable and what it could mean for your next visit as we give our March update.

EPCOT Closures

Test Track – A Complete Overhaul in Progress

If you’re a fan of speed, this one’s a tough loss. EPCOT’s Test Track is currently undergoing a major transformation in partnership with Chevrolet. Disney has promised a reimagined version of the attraction, but details remain scarce.

The big question is: how much will the experience change? Will we still get to design our own cars? Will the ride’s famous high-speed finale remain intact? While Disney has hinted at a “late summer” reopening, it’s still unclear exactly when guests will be able to hop behind the wheel again.

For those missing the rush of Test Track, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or Mission: SPACE might be the best alternatives for a thrilling experience in EPCOT.

Magic Kingdom Closures

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – No Wild Rides Until 2026

This one stings. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions, is closed for a major refurbishment and isn’t expected to return until 2026.

Disney has said the ride will reopen with “a little bit of new magic,” which has sparked speculation about potential updates. Could we see enhanced effects? A smoother ride? Maybe even new story elements? Whatever Disney has planned, fans will have to wait a while before boarding the “wildest ride in the wilderness” again.

Astro Orbiter – Temporarily Grounded

If you were hoping for a high-flying adventure over Tomorrowland, you’re out of luck—Astro Orbiter is currently closed for refurbishment. Disney has given a general reopening timeframe of “summer 2025,” but an exact date hasn’t been announced.

Astro Orbiter is a nostalgic favorite for many, offering one of the best views of Magic Kingdom. For now, guests will have to enjoy alternative aerial thrills on Dumbo the Flying Elephant or the PeopleMover.

Hall of Presidents – Closing for Trump’s Return

Over in Liberty Square, the Hall of Presidents has closed as Disney prepares to update the attraction following the 2024 election. With Donald Trump winning election and taking office again in January 2025, the attraction is undergoing its traditional refurbishment to add his new Audio-Animatronic figure.

Since Trump is now the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms, this update will be particularly interesting. Will his original animatronic be reused or completely redone? How will the attraction address that?

Disney has only stated that the Hall of Presidents will return “later in 2025,” but based on previous refurbishments, it could take several months before guests can once again experience the attraction.

What These Closures Mean for Your Disney Trip

While ride closures are always disappointing, they often mean improvements or new experiences are on the way. Test Track’s overhaul could bring a fresh, futuristic take on the ride, while Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s “new magic” might enhance one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved coasters. The Hall of Presidents is continuing its long-standing tradition of updating for each new president, and Astro Orbiter’s return next year will bring back a classic Tomorrowland ride.

If you’re visiting soon, it’s a good idea to check for updates on reopening timelines. While these four attractions are unavailable for now, there’s still plenty of magic to enjoy—especially with all the expansions coming in the future.

Would these closures affect your trip? Let us know what you think!