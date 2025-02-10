‘Jurassic Park’ Prequel Short Set Before 1993 Film Premieres in 2025

One can only respect the Jurassic Park series for continuing to move forward along its timeline. While many other franchises often dabble with prequels and sometimes even “in-between-quels” (Rogue One), Jurassic has stubbornly set its sail and is going nowhere but forward.

That’s not to suggest that other corners of the brand haven’t flirted with the past. The two animated Netflix shows, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, each jumped back a number of years to flesh out events established in earlier Jurassic World films.

And soon, the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” will transport fans back to the original park just 24 hours after the events of the 1993 film. Still, the film series has seemingly has no interest in prequels. Although that’s now set to change in the next film.

The first footage from the upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) has finally arrived. While we’ve known quite a bit about the film for some time, including the synopsis and the new cast, the trailer teases new islands, thrilling action sequences, and mutant dinosaurs.

The latter has sparked a huge online conversation, with many fans excited to see the franchise quite literally experiment with dinosaurs-gone-wrong, and others skeptical about how far removed such a concept is from the original 1993 film from director Steven Spielberg.

While producer Frank Marshall and director Gareth Edwards revealed in a recent Vanity Fair exclusive that this new InGen facility is home to “the dinosaurs that didn’t work” and that the “mutation” is inspired by the likes of the Rancor from Star Wars and the Xenomorph from Alien, we still don’t fully understand what the gargantuan beast is and what it’s capable of.

However, the trailer for the film teases a flashback sequence, as one scene in which the mutant dinosaur appears shows two scientists in hazmat suits in the mysterious new island’s containment facility; one of them desperately banging on the wrong side of the glass calling for their co-worker to let them out as the terrifying creature closes in behind them.

This scene obviously takes place before the events of the original 1993 film, as a voiceover from Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett says in the trailer, “This island was the research facility for the original Jurassic Park“, with Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis later adding, “These dinosaurs were too dangerous for the original park.

Watch the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer below and jump to the 1:51 mark:

While flashbacks are nothing new for the Jurassic World trilogy, which has revealed archival footage of InGen scientist Charlotte Lockwood (Isabella Sermon/Elva Trill) working on Site B and even going all the way back to the Cretaceous Period, witnessing some of the events that lead to the creation of the original Jurassic Park is a thrilling prospect for fans.

In the new film, Scarlett Johansson’s covert operations expert Zora Bennett is sent on a high-stakes mission to retrieve DNA from the world’s three biggest dinosaurs. But when her team arrives at the abandoned InGen facility, a “sinister, shocking discovery” awaits them.

When Is the New Jurassic Park Out in Theaters?

The Jurassic franchise is evolving once again, with Jurassic World Rebirth hitting theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Leading the charge in this bold new direction is a completely fresh line-up, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

Noticeably absent from this dino spectacle? Every major star from previous Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films—meaning no Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, BD Wong, Bryce Dallas Howard, or Isabella Sermon.

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know in the comments below!