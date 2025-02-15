Guest Says They Squatted at Walt Disney World for a Month—And Brought Drugs Along for the Ride

A shocking confession from a TikTok user has resurfaced, revealing that a self-proclaimed squatter allegedly lived at Walt Disney World Resort for a month in the mid-1990s—without ever being caught. The claim was made by TikTok user @Mt.Buzz12, who commented on a video of another group trying to stay overnight at Disneyland Park.

“Back in the mid 90’s, I squatted [at] Disney World for also a month, but that was before cameras everywhere,” the user wrote, implying that security was much looser at the time.

Sleeping in Resort Parking Lots and Pool Areas

Naturally, fellow TikTok users were curious about how this alleged squatter managed to live undetected in one of the busiest and most highly monitored vacation destinations in the world. In a follow-up comment, @Mt.Buzz12 detailed their makeshift accommodations, writing:

“My vehicle in the resort parking lot, around the pools—no gates 24/7 back then, & sometimes I was invited to people’s rooms.”

If true, this would mean the squatter took advantage of an era when Disney hotels had fewer security measures in place, such as gated pool areas and extensive surveillance.

The TikToker also admitted to carrying substances that reportedly helped them during their stay. “I had a half sheet of LSD & a few ounces of weed that helped me out,” they claimed, suggesting that interactions with guests may have been influenced by their ability to share these substances.

While there’s no way to verify the story, longtime Disney guests may recall a time before the resort’s increased security measures when things like overnight parking and pool hopping were far less restricted than they are today.

Could This Happen Today?

Walt Disney World has come a long way since the ’90s in terms of security. Today, resort areas are monitored extensively, with 24/7 surveillance, parking restrictions, key card access to pool areas, and heightened security across all four parks. Unauthorized overnight parking is heavily enforced, and resort guests are required to scan MagicBands or room keys for most amenities.

While the idea of someone squatting at Disney World for a month might seem outlandish, the TikTok confession has ignited nostalgia and curiosity among longtime Disney fans. Some users expressed skepticism, while others admitted that they, too, had stretched the limits of Disney’s policies back in the day.

What do you think? Could someone have pulled this off in the ’90s, or is this just another tall tale from the internet? Let us know in the comments!