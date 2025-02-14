Disney Cast Members Intervene as Guest Makes Horrifying Fecal Matter Discovery on Ride

There are plenty of perks to working at a Disney park, but we can’t imagine that dealing with fecal matter on a ride is one of them.

While Disney’s theme parks are built on magic, things definitely can – and do – go wrong. Over the years, we’ve heard reports of guests encountering everything from drunk or naked parkgoers to violent altercations with cast members.

This week, reports emerged that a guest had a close call after going to board a roller coaster at one Disney park, only to discover that her seat was covered in feces, of all things.

Guest Makes Horrifying Discovery in World of Frozen

According to The Standard, the guest was at the park on February 11 when she went to board Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs in Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen area. After glancing at her seat before sitting down, she discovered that there was feces “chilling” on the seat.

While some online suggested that it could have been chocolate, the guest in question reportedly told cast members about her discovery, only for them to confirm that the worst. Fortunately, the same cast members sprung into action, covering the seat with tissue and having the train promptly removed for disinfection.

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve heard of fecal matter popping up in unexpected places at Disney. In December 2024, a guest was removed from Disneyland Park after reportedly intentionally defecating on an unknown attraction. We’ll save you the details, but guests have also reported alarming incidents in Disney resort pools.

What makes this incident all the more surprising is the fact that it took place on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

For those who haven’t visited Hong Kong Disneyland, the roller coaster is notoriously short, spanning 978 feet and lasting just 25 seconds. Guests were sorely disappointed upon its debut, with many hoping for a more immersive, extensive coaster as per the concept art.

We checked it out for ourselves in March 2024 and can confirm that while it’s impressively themed, it’s very much a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of experience, with even The Barnstormer at Magic Kingdom Park providing a more thrilling family coaster experience.

Elsewhere in World of Frozen, guests can also enjoy Frozen Ever After – a ride extremely similar to the version found in the Norway Pavilion at EPCOT – and a Frozen (2013)-inspired restaurant known as Golden Crocus Inn. If you’re lucky, you can also spot Anna and Elsa wandering around the land, as well as seeing them in the live theatrical experience Playhouse in the Woods.

Another version of the land has since opened as part of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, while a third iteration will debut at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World) next year. Fingers crossed that this will be sans fecal matter.

Have you ever had a strange experience at a Disney park?