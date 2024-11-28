Amid Groundbreaking Expansion, ‘Frozen’ Franchise All but Eradicated From Entire Disney Resort

Anna? Elsa? Olaf? Are you there?

Despite more recent movies like Moana (2016) and Inside Out 2 (2024) getting the limelight, the Frozen franchise remains one of The Walt Disney Company’s most powerful and beloved assets.

With its two endearing leads in the form of Kristen Bell’s Anna and Idina Menzel’s Elsa, both Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019) broke records and cemented themselves firmly in the pop culture canon–find anyone who hasn’t heard the soaring anthem “Let It Go.”

Frozen is so powerful, in fact, that over a decade after the first movie was released, the Disney Experiences brand opened its inaugural Frozen-themed land in Hong Kong Disneyland, the World of Frozen.

This year, the Frozen Kingdom opened in Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea, and in 2026, Disneyland Paris will welcome Arendelle to Walt Disney Studios Park—soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World.

The Disneyland Paris venture is interesting because, while Frozen is surely popular enough to warrant a large-scale land, a visit to the resort this holiday season proved there’s next to nothing to keep fans baited.

Some may think that the sisters of Arendelle and their Snowman companion would be all over the park they are set to inhabit permanently in less than two years’ time, but that was far from the case.

When searching for Frozen experiences at Disneyland Paris, the official website has a dedicated page for the franchise and its offerings.

There, it is shared that Frozen fans can see the characters in Frozen: A Musical Invitation, a show at Walt Disney Studios Park, and in the Disney Stars on Parade at Disneyland Park. Elsa and Olaf are also part of the flagship Mickey and the Magician show at the Animagique Theatre.

However, while one may think that the peak holiday season is perfect for enjoying Frozen at Disneyland Paris, the only option available out of the select Frozen experiences is Mickey and the Magician, meaning there is no dedicated Frozen offering anywhere at the resort.

Featuring Kristoff, Sven, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, Frozen: A Musical Invitation includes songs like “Reindeers Are Better Than People,” “Let It Go,” and “Love Is An Open Door.” However, between November 4 and February 14, the Studios theme park show is on a scheduled break.

In addition to this hiatus, the characters are also absent from Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!, which replaces Disney Stars on Parade for the holiday season. The parade at Disneyland Park is currently on a break from November 9 through January 6.

For a resort soon to offer an entire Frozen-themed area—and an area that is ushering in the official name change for Walt Disney Studios Park—it seems completely strange to have such a limited Frozen selection during the winter and Christmas seasons.

The World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris is set to open in 2026, and with it, Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed Disney Adventure World.

The Frozen area of the park—which will be located around the new Adventure Bay lake—will include a Frozen Ever After attraction, similar to the one found in EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as themed dining and merchandise locations. Guests will also be able to meet the royals Anna and Elsa themselves.

“In the same year, an all-new breathtaking nighttime show will also debut on the lake and above,” Disneyland Paris News wrote. “The banks along Adventure Bay and The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge will be the perfect spot to admire the awe-inspiring combination of water screens, fountains, special effects, and never-before-seen drone choreography.”

Following the arrival of the World of Frozen, Disney Adventure World will welcome Disney’s first-ever Lion King-themed land.

“This new area–which is inspired by the unforgettable story that has enchanted several generations of viewers–exists nowhere else in the world. It will make it possible for guests of all ages to make one of their wildest dreams come true: exploring the Pride Lands alongside all their favorite characters,” said Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris (via Disneyland Paris News).

Related: Multiple Guests Flaunt Rule-Breaking Behavior at Disney, No Courtesy for Children

Over at Disneyland Park, guests can currently encounter the magic of The Lion King franchise with The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, which is performed multiple times a day in the Frontierland Theatre.

How do you feel about the lack of Frozen at Disneyland Paris? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!