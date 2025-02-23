Guests Climb Out of Disneyland Ride Vehicle, Go Looking for Friends

In a now-viral TikTok, Disneyland Resort guests claimed to have climbed out of their broken Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin vehicle to find their friends trapped in another part of the ride.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin has been part of Mickey’s Toontown since 1994, one year after the area first premiered at Disneyland Park. Even though the family-friendly ride is based on the decades-old film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), it survived the recent reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown–with some changes, including Jessica Rabbit’s 2021 transformation into a sly detective. Until Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2023, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was the newest attraction in the Disneyland Park land.

Like any Disney Park attraction, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin isn’t immune to technical issues. Last week, TikTok user @shannanitalianmom2 shared this video of themselves and other Disneyland Park guests walking through the ride after it broke down:

The Disney Park guest claimed, “the Roger Rabbit ride broke down & we walked all around inside, looking for our friends in their broke down cars.”

“They just sitting their in their broke down cars, locked in by those safety bars,” they continued. “Seeing them just sitting there really tickled me.”

The TikTok quickly went viral, amassing more than 233,000 views. However, the guest’s video told a slightly different story than their caption.

Although the guest implied that they climbed out of their Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin vehicle and explored the broken-down attraction alone, the clip actually shows a Disney cast member safely evacuating them. The Disneyland Resort employee navigated guests around ride tracks and nearby props.

When attractions break down, it’s normal for Disney cast members to evacuate one vehicle at a time. Keeping other guests restrained in their vehicles keeps them safe and prevents damage to delicate ride structures.

Disneyland Resort rarely publicizes the reasons behind attraction closures, and this incident was no different. However, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you had any fascinating behind-the-scenes moments at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!