Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Guests Climb Out of Disneyland Ride Vehicle, Go Looking for Friends

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Jessica Rabbit tied up in the old version of Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

Credit: Loren Javier, Flickr

In a now-viral TikTok, Disneyland Resort guests claimed to have climbed out of their broken Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin vehicle to find their friends trapped in another part of the ride.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin has been part of Mickey’s Toontown since 1994, one year after the area first premiered at Disneyland Park. Even though the family-friendly ride is based on the decades-old film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), it survived the recent reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown–with some changes, including Jessica Rabbit’s 2021  transformation into a sly detective. Until Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2023, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was the newest attraction in the Disneyland Park land.

Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin entrance
Credit: Disney

Like any Disney Park attraction, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin isn’t immune to technical issues. Last week, TikTok user @shannanitalianmom2 shared this video of themselves and other Disneyland Park guests walking through the ride after it broke down:

@shannanitalianmom2

They just sitting there in their broke down cars, locked in by those safety bars 😂😂😂#disneyland #ride

♬ original sound – Shannanitalianmom💗

The Disney Park guest claimed, “the Roger Rabbit ride broke down & we walked all around inside, looking for our friends in their broke down cars.”

“They just sitting their in their broke down cars, locked in by those safety bars,” they continued. “Seeing them just sitting there really tickled me.”

The TikTok quickly went viral, amassing more than 233,000 views. However, the guest’s video told a slightly different story than their caption.

Jessica Rabbit tied up in the old version of Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
Credit: Loren Javier, Flickr

Although the guest implied that they climbed out of their Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin vehicle and explored the broken-down attraction alone, the clip actually shows a Disney cast member safely evacuating them. The Disneyland Resort employee navigated guests around ride tracks and nearby props.

When attractions break down, it’s normal for Disney cast members to evacuate one vehicle at a time. Keeping other guests restrained in their vehicles keeps them safe and prevents damage to delicate ride structures.

The fountain in CenTOONial park in Mickey's Toontown
Credit: Disney

Disneyland Resort rarely publicizes the reasons behind attraction closures, and this incident was no different. However, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you had any fascinating behind-the-scenes moments at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments! 

in Disneyland Resort

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Comments Off on Guests Climb Out of Disneyland Ride Vehicle, Go Looking for Friends