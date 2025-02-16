Disney World Provides Update After Unexpected Chaos Erupts, Blocking Out Guests

There’s been quite the traffic at Walt Disney World Resort this weekend.

On the night of February 14, 2025, Disney Springs saw unprecedented crowd levels, reaching full capacity and forcing Disney to turn guests away at the parking garages.

With Valentine’s Day dining and entertainment drawing massive crowds, the shopping and entertainment district was packed to the brim, leaving many frustrated visitors scrambling for alternate plans. Guests hoping to enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, or live entertainment found themselves redirected, with no easy options for parking or entry.

Now, we can report that Disney Springs has returned to normal operations—for now. Parking is once again available, and guests can freely access the district without restrictions. However, while the situation at Disney Springs has stabilized, the larger Walt Disney World Resort remains extremely busy, and that trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

With President’s Day on Monday, February 17, crowds are expected to remain high through the rest of the long weekend and well into the upcoming week. Many guests who were unable to visit Disney Springs on Valentine’s Day are expected to return over the next few days, further contributing to the congestion.

Why President’s Day Weekend is One of the Busiest Times at Disney World

While it may not seem as obvious as Christmas or Spring Break, President’s Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year at Disney World. The combination of school breaks, mild Florida weather, and the three-day weekend makes it an ideal time for families to visit the parks. Here’s why this weekend sees a surge in crowds:

1. School Breaks & Family Travel

Many schools across the United States, especially in the Northeast, give students a long weekend—or even a full week in some cases—off for President’s Day. This mid-winter break serves as a perfect excuse for families to escape the cold and head to sunny Florida. With Disney World being a top vacation destination, it’s no surprise that park attendance skyrockets. Families take advantage of the extended time off to experience multiple parks, leading to an increase in resort bookings and longer wait times for attractions.

2. Ideal Weather

February in Florida offers some of the most comfortable temperatures of the year. Guests don’t have to worry about the intense summer heat and humidity, making it an attractive time for outdoor activities. The pleasant weather leads to higher attendance, as more people prefer to experience the parks without the oppressive summer sun. Additionally, milder weather makes it easier for visitors to stay in the parks longer, meaning crowds do not disperse as quickly as they might during hotter months.

3. RunDisney & Other Events

President’s Day weekend often coincides with various special events at Disney World, including runDisney races and cheerleading competitions. Interestingly enough, that was not the case this year. However, these events bring in thousands of participants and their families, adding to the already sizable crowd levels. With so many attendees traveling to Orlando for these competitions, it increases the number of visitors both in the theme parks and in shopping districts like Disney Springs, making wait times longer and reservations harder to secure.

4. Extended Weekend Advantage

Since President’s Day is a federal holiday, many guests take advantage of the long weekend to plan a short Disney vacation. Even those who don’t get the full week off school often visit from Friday through Monday, creating peak crowds from Saturday through the holiday itself. Many travelers plan their Disney vacations around these extended weekends to avoid taking too many additional days off work or school, which leads to increased attendance and limited availability for hotels and restaurants.

What This Means for the Rest of the Weekend at Disney World

While Disney Springs may no longer be turning guests away, the rest of Walt Disney World is expected to remain packed through Monday. Park-goers should expect long wait times for popular attractions, fully booked dining reservations, and limited Lightning Lane availability. The parks will also experience heavier foot traffic, with more congestion in main walkways, longer lines for quick-service dining, and difficulty finding last-minute experiences or seating for shows and parades.

For those heading to Disney World this weekend, it’s crucial to plan ahead. Arrive early, use mobile ordering for meals, and take advantage of park hopping when possible. If the parks feel overwhelming, Disney Springs remains a great alternative—just be prepared for some crowding, particularly in the evenings. Guests looking to avoid long lines might consider alternative attractions, such as shows or less popular rides, and should keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app for real-time wait times and Lightning Lane availability.

Additionally, transportation within Walt Disney World will be significantly impacted by the crowds. Buses, boats, and the monorail system will all experience higher-than-usual wait times, especially in the mornings and evenings. Ride-share services like Uber and Lyft may also take longer due to increased demand, so guests should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time when moving between parks or resorts.

With March and April bringing Spring Break travelers, this busy trend won’t be slowing down anytime soon. If you’re planning a trip in the next few weeks, expect packed parks and high demand for everything from Lightning Lane passes to dining reservations.

As always, a little extra preparation can go a long way in making your Disney vacation as stress-free as possible. Guests visiting in the next couple of months should prepare for extended wait times, limited availability for experiences, and higher ticket prices for peak days. Consider making dining reservations far in advance and utilizing mobile ordering whenever possible to avoid unnecessary delays.

While the excitement of Disney World never fades, the influx of visitors around President’s Day and Spring Break means that strategic planning is more crucial than ever. By staying flexible, arriving early, and having backup plans, guests can still have an enjoyable and magical Disney experience despite the crowds.