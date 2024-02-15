Warning! 145-Year-Old Law Will Affect Disney World

It’s easy to pick a date to head to Walt Disney World Resort and not even think about what might be going on around the theme parks. However, you should be aware of major developments happening at the theme parks as they can have an effect on your entire vacation.

Before immersing yourself in the Disney magic this weekend, you should know that this will be one of the busiest times of the year for one simple reason: President’s Day.

President’s Day, originally known as Washington’s Birthday, commemorates the birth of George Washington, the first President of the United States. Over time, the holiday evolved to honor all U.S. presidents, symbolizing the ideals of leadership, patriotism, and unity. The day, which was enacted into law in 1879, is now officially 145 years old.

As you embark on your President’s Day weekend excursion to Disney World, consider adopting a mindset of flexibility and spontaneity. As a matter of fact, with such huge crowds taking over Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are other potential aspects of the Disney parks that we would recommend enjoying to beat the major wait times that you’ll see.

Rather than sticking to a strict plan, embrace discovery as you navigate the parks. Wander off the beaten path and explore hidden nooks and crannies, discovering lesser-known attractions and unexpected delights that lie beyond the bustling thoroughfares. However, if you’re planning to take in the major attractions that Walt Disney World Resort has to offer, we have some other tips for you to think about this weekend.

Use Disney+ and Lightning Lane to your advantage

First, consider purchasing Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane reservations. If you know how to stack reservations on Disney Genie+, this will be the weekend to do it. Though it will likely cost a family of four upwards of more than $100 each day for Disney Genie+, it will give you the opportunity to bypass some of the lines, which are expected to see high wait times throughout the theme parks.

In addition, purchasing Individual Lightning Lane passes for rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (EPCOT), Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), Avatar: Flight of Passage (Disney’s Animal Kingdom), Seven Dwarfs Mine Train (Magic Kingdom), and TRON Lightcylce / Run (Magic Kingdom) can add up in a hurry, but will save you an enormous amount of time.

Keep in mind that the Virtual Queue for Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at 7:00 a.m. and then another round at 1:00 p.m. These will fill up quickly, so it’s recommended you be on your My Disney Experience app ready to go if you want to ride these attractions without purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane.

Expect your Disney World nighttime spectaculars to fill up quickly.

Another thing to think about is how you’ll end your day.

If you’re not one to care about nighttime spectaculars, this will certainly be a weekend when you’ll want to skip them. However, if you don’t want to miss the likes of Happily Ever After, Fantasmic!, and Luminous: The Symphony of Us, we’d recommend getting to your spot early.

Happily Ever After will begin filling up Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle hours before its scheduled showtime, which is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. every night during the popular weekend. EPCOT’s Luminous: The Symphony of Us will take place at 9:00 p.m. each night during the weekend.

If you’re venturing to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we’d recommend being ready to enter Fantasmic! close to 90 minutes before the show begins. The beloved nighttime spectacular will have two showings all weekend, the first at 8:00 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m.

Disney World Park Hours and Information for this weekend

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day during this weekend. Early Entry is at 7:30 a.m.

Magic Kingdom Park will be open until 11:00 p.m. each night, except Monday when it closes at 1o:00 p.m.. The Disney World park will open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, but will open at 9:00 a.m. the rest of the weekend.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

EPCOT will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night during the weekend. The Disney World park will also have Extended Evening Hours for select Disney Resort guests on Monday night, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Will you be at Disney World this President’s Day weekend? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!