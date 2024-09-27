Survey Reveals Troubling Results: 95 Percent of People Believe a Disney World Vacation Is Out of Reach for the Average Family

It was an unpleasant surprise when Walt Disney World released its prices for 2025 vacations. Disney World raised prices on everything: merchandise, hotel rooms, restaurants, and tickets.

According to reports, Disney World saw a dramatic decline in attendance this year. However, The Walt Disney Company’s Parks Division still profited by charging fewer people more money.

With extras like Lightning Lanes passes, food, and souvenirs, more people feel like a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is getting further out of reach.

For international travelers, a trip to Walt Disney World is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but that, too, has become impossible. When travelers come from outside the United States, they usually stay for weeks, and there is the increased cost of the international plane ticket as well.

As a result, more international travelers find a Disney vacation out of their reach, but how many feel that way is startling.

A recent study of United Kingdom-based Disney fans found that 95 percent believe the cost of a Disney vacation is now out of reach for the average British family. In that same survey, 70 percent said that “rampant” price increases have made Disney World feel like it has “lost its magic.”

This survey of 2,500 British individuals who claim to be members of a “Walt Disney family” or Disney fans and have visited a Disney park within the last five years is bad news for The Walt Disney Company and its constant price increases.

Just over half said they have canceled or postponed a Disney trip in the past five years due to the price increase, and 25 percent believe it will take them at least a decade to save for one.

According to tourism statistics, more than 800,000 Brits visit Central Florida annually. If that number drops by even a quarter, Walt Disney World could lose millions that it desperately needs right now, especially with the massive expansion projects planned for its theme parks.

With domestic travel to Disney World already down, perhaps Disney vacations have hit a breaking point with the general public.

Do you agree with this survey that a Disney World vacation is ‘out of reach’ for most people?