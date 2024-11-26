Disney World Guest Under Fire for “Offensive” Splash Mountain Costume

runDisney races are like no other. Theme park fans dress in Disney-inspired costumes to run through The Most Magical and Happiest Places on Earth! Costumes are even more common at the Disney Wine & Dine races, which take place at Walt Disney World Resort every November–just after Halloween. This year, though, one Disney Park influencer’s Splash Mountain/Tiana’s Bayou Adventure-inspired runDisney costume stirred controversy on social media.

Michelle (@michellehusslein on TikTok) shared this video of herself and another runner’s Br’er Rabbit and Princess Tiana costumes. In the video, Br’er Rabbit handed the Splash Mountain deed to the Princess and the Frog (2009) star. (Tiana’s Bayou Adventure took over Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park earlier this year and followed suit at Disneyland Park just days ago.)

The 10K race, which took place on November 2, featured bibs and merchandise inspired by Princess Tiana and her friends. Many guests wore costumes inspired by Princess and the Frog and Splash Mountain, the ride it overtook this year.

“I love this!” @kaylarenae14 commented. “I was the one with the splash sign…..well, my husband was.”

“Love that you guys had the sign,” Michelle replied.

Some Disney Parks fans loved Michelle’s Princess Tiana costume.

“You guys killed it with the costume,” one user wrote.

“IMMACULATE,” said another.

Still, the look stirred controversy on social media. Some Disney Parks fans thought Michelle darkened her skin with bronzer to look like Princess Tiana, which they considered blackface–the offensive practice of darkening one’s skin for a costume. Another runDisney racer started a conversation about the influencer’s costume, calling it “questionable.”

“I was at the race and saw her on the Jumbotron there,” they explained.

“Questionable at best,” one user replied. “It’s definitely giving blackface lite.”

“Uh is that a white lady?” another asked.

“I was kinda surprised she received so much praise for the costume,” said another.

What do you think of this runDisney costume? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.