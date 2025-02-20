Disney World Guest “Horrified” When Cast Member Forces His Way Into Her Room

One of the great things about a Disney vacation is the sense of safety guests feel when they are on property. Disney security and dedicated cast members work very hard to make sure everyone has a great time and no one is put in an unsafe situation. We have seen how quickly cast members and security respond when something like a fight breaks out.

However, one female guest’s recent experience has many people wondering just how far some Disney cast members will go in the name of “safety.” And it had her on edge for the rest of her vacation.

According to Reddit user WolfieGurl7, she recently vacationed at Walt Disney World and stayed in a 1-bedroom spot reserved for Disney Vacation Club members. She was in her room and decided to relax and take a hot shower. However, her relaxation turned into shock and terror when she stepped out of the shower and saw a cast member standing in the middle of her room.

The OP (Original Poster) said that she had placed the Do Not Disturb sign on her door and engaged the safety lock. The cast member allegedly ignored the sign and bypassed her lock to enter her room. As if that was not bad enough, he reportedly saw her naked when she walked out of the shower area.

Listen, I can understand why they want to do this as CYA in this dangerous world (trafficking, shootings, etc), but they need to find a better process. So I was staying in a 1-bdrm DVC resort. Was alone in the room, it was mid-afternoon. Went in for a nice hot shower, walked out of my bathroom undressed to find a strange man standing in my bedroom. He saw everything before I could run back into the bathroom. He apologized profusely as he exited, saying he was a cast member and just doing their daily room safety check. And yes, I had put on the safety lock and the sign on the knob outside. Apparently they’re able to by-pass that lock. So he knew I had the safety lock on, which you can only put on from the inside. And he made it to my bedroom without apparently hearing me in the shower.

To make things worse, it appeared that hotel management did not take what happened to her very seriously. She said they simply told her that they needed to do daily safety checks, and it didn’t seem to matter to them that a cast member had entered her room and didn’t immediately leave when he heard her in the shower.

Can I just say how mortified I was? And suddenly multiple managers and security were at my door. In the end, the manager did not care. Was completely nonchalant about it. Said they have to check the room daily. Apparently that includes while women are alone and showering. There needs to be a better way. They need to figure it out ASAP. I had such a difficult time sleeping and showering after that. I actually piled luggage and chairs against the door after that while I did. There are so many other scenarios they can negatively impact too. Parents who just got their little ones down for a nap. Someone sleeping because they weren’t feeling well or just plain exhausted after a day at the parks. A family sleeping in because they did extra magic hours til 1am the night before.

Sadly, the OP did not feel safe sleeping in her room for the rest of her trip, even going so far as to put her luggage in front of the door. She begged Disney to find a different way to perform the safety checks so as not to put guests in an uncomfortable situation.

We pay too much to be there. Prices for everything are now astronomical. So many benefits that used to be free now cost money. They are taking money from guests hand over foot. They need to think of something, Like a do not disturb button on the inside that you click to red when you’re sleeping or showering, with a reminder light on the inside. Or a way to schedule a visit on the DW app or Alexa in the rooms. Something. Don’t tell me they can’t find a better way than walking in on naked guests who are simply trying to get clean.

The post quickly went viral, getting hundreds of comments in a matter of hours. And sadly, many of the commenters were dubious of the cast member’s claim that he didn’t know anyone was in the room. They encouraged the OP to escalate the issue, as things could have taken a much more dangerous turn.

You have a legitimate beef. This is outrageous and the second he walks in and realizes the shower is running, he should leave. Use some common sense. You do your check later. You alert your lead. Unless this is what he wanted…. It’s so outrageously wrong that I can’t even rule out maliciousness and ill intent. It’s that bad and lacks such common judgment that this can actually be a more serious thing and it’s worthy of further investigation to see if this has happened before.

Others commented that it was odd that management did not call and ask before entering. They said that whenever Disney had to do a security check, but the Do Not Disturb sign was on the door, they would receive a phone call, asking if it was okay to enter the room.

Another Redditor commented that the same thing happened to them during their last Disney World vacation. They got back to their room before their family and hopped in the shower. They heard the door opening and began talking to someone they thought was their husband. Suddenly, housekeeping opens the door to their bathroom, claiming they didn’t hear anyone talking and didn’t hear the water running.

If you ever encounter a similar situation, you are encouraged to take the issue to Disney management. If you feel they do not take the situation seriously enough, you can escalate the issue. Everyone deserves to feel safe while visiting Disney, and even though cast members do have a job to do, everyone’s privacy must be respected.

Has a Disney cast member ever made you feel uncomfortable or unsafe? What happened? Share your story in the comments!