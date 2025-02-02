Disney Enforces New Mandatory Policy Law to Controversial Disability Program

The Walt Disney World Resort has made another adjustment to its Disability Access Service (DAS), expanding the pre-registration window from 30 days to 60 days before a guest’s visit. This marks the latest in a series of changes to the program, which has undergone significant revisions in recent years, sparking both controversy and discussion.

A Look Back at Recent DAS Changes

Walt Disney World is widely recognized for its efforts to create an inclusive and accessible experience for all guests.

The Disability Access Service (DAS) is one of the resort’s key accommodations, designed to assist guests with developmental disabilities, such as autism, who may not be able to wait in a traditional standby queue. The system allows eligible guests to receive a return time for attractions rather than standing in line.

However, Disney has tightened its DAS eligibility requirements in recent years, citing concerns over misuse and fraudulent claims. In early 2024, Disney introduced a more restrictive definition of who qualifies for DAS, limiting eligibility to those with developmental disabilities while excluding guests with other medical conditions, such as Narcolepsy or terminal illness.

These restrictions were met with significant backlash, as some guests who previously relied on DAS were denied access to the service.

One of the most criticized aspects of these changes was Disney’s suggestion that guests practice waiting in line at home before visiting the parks if they were denied DAS access. This response led to widespread public outcry, with many calling for a more inclusive approach.

In response to concerns, Disney made a small but notable revision to its DAS language in January 2025. The company removed the word “only” from the program description on its official website, subtly broadening the eligibility criteria.

Original Wording:

“DAS is intended to accommodate only those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.”

New Wording (as of January 28, 2025):

“DAS is intended to accommodate those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.”

This adjustment suggests that Disney may be softening its stance on eligibility, allowing more discretion for Cast Members when determining who qualifies for DAS.

New Change: DAS Registration Window Extended to 60 Days

In addition to this wording update, Disney has now expanded the DAS pre-registration window for both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Previously, guests seeking to register for DAS were required to schedule a video chat with a Cast Member no more than 30 days before their visit. With the new change, guests can now complete this process up to 60 days in advance—doubling the pre-registration period.

New DAS Registration Wording:

“Guests may discuss their needs with a Cast Member via live video chat as soon as 60 days prior to their park visit. Cast Members will work with Guests individually to discuss specific requests and offer assistance.”

How This Impacts DAS Users

While the application process remains the same, this expanded registration window gives guests significantly more time to finalize their DAS eligibility before their visit. This adjustment may benefit those who need extra time for trip planning, medical documentation, or accessibility arrangements.

Additionally, Disney has recently extended the validity of DAS registrations to 240 days for approved guests, reducing the need for frequent reapplications.

A Step Forward or More Adjustments to Come?

The expansion of the DAS registration window is a small but notable step in improving accessibility at Disney parks. While the broader 2024 restrictions remain in place, recent adjustments—including removing the exclusivity wording and expanding the registration period—suggest that Disney may be reevaluating its approach in response to guest feedback.

For now, guests utilizing DAS should take advantage of the extended registration period, ensuring their requests are approved well in advance of their visit. However, it remains to be seen whether Disney will make further modifications to the program in the future.