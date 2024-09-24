Full Update: Disney Changes Controversial Disability Pass System Yet Again

Just a few months after the massive DAS overhaul at the American Disney parks, a new change has been made. While it will be beneficial to those who use DAS and are not rejected, it is not a major change for the thousands that had their privileges revoked.

Overview of the DAS Program Updates

The Disability Access Service (DAS) at Disney World and Disneyland has been updated to enhance accessibility for guests with disabilities. This service is aimed at providing support for individuals who find it challenging to wait in traditional queues due to physical or cognitive disabilities.

With the new updates, the program now specifies stricter eligibility criteria, focusing primarily on developmental disabilities.

The changes that took effect recently have raised significant discussions among guests, particularly concerning those who may now find themselves ineligible for the service. The program has undergone an overhaul to ensure that it meets the needs of those who require it most while also addressing issues of misuse that had been identified in the past.

“Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks,” a spokesperson for Walt Disney World Resort said in a statement.

The DAS program allows enrolled guests and their parties to receive a return time for attractions, eliminating the need to wait in the standby queue.

The return time is usually equivalent to the current wait for the attraction, allowing guests to wait elsewhere before returning to access the attraction through the Lightning Lane at the designated time. Disney has reported that the use of DAS has more than tripled in the past five years.

Enhanced Validity Period Details

One of the most notable changes to the DAS is the extension of the validity period from 120 days to an impressive 240 days. This adjustment allows guests with disabilities to plan their visits to Disney World or Disneyland with greater flexibility, making it easier for those who frequent the parks or have extended trips planned.

The new guidelines indicate that DAS will now be valid for either the length of the highly sought ticket or the maximum of 240 days, whichever is shorter. Should the service reach its endpoint, guests will need to re-register to continue utilizing DAS. This change, while beneficial for many, also draws attention to the need for proper communication regarding the re-registration process.

Registration Process for DAS

The process for registering for DAS has also transitioned to a digital-first approach.

Disney has eliminated in-person registration at theme park guest relations locations. Instead, guests must now register via a new virtual system that allows for live video chats with cast members. This process is available from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, ensuring that guests can establish eligibility from the comfort of their homes, often up to 30 days before their park visit.

Additionally, it is important for guests to note that during this registration, limitations on party size are also enforced. Up to four individuals can accompany a DAS-registered guest, adding an additional layer of accountability and ensuring that registration is utilized appropriately.

Community Reactions and Controversy

The updates to the DAS have not been without controversy.

Feedback from the community has highlighted a range of responses, from positive views on the extended validity duration to frustrations over the tightened eligibility criteria. Many guests who once qualified for DAS report feeling excluded and are actively seeking changes to the current requirements.

In response to these significant shifts, petitions have surfaced, including one that has garnered over 32,000 signatures, demanding reconsideration of the updated DAS policy.

Protests have occurred in various forms, including a mobile billboard campaign organized by DAS Defenders, which calls for Disney to recognize the broad-reaching implications of its new policies.

Moreover, many guests are advocating for alternative accommodations beyond DAS. Suggestions have included more visible signage for those with disabilities while waiting in line, enhancing sensitivity training for cast members, and expanding the types of disabilities that the DAS can accommodate.

Ultimately, while Disney’s revisions to the Disability Access Service program may streamline operations and enhance the experience for some, they have also ignited a deep conversation about the balance between accessibility and the need for responsible usage of services designed to assist individuals with disabilities.

As the company continues to navigate these challenges, the perspectives of all stakeholders involved will play an essential role in shaping the future of DAS at Disney World and Disneyland.

Do you think that Disney should relax the requirements for DAS?