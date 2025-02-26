Abandoned Monorail Left Decaying For Years at Disney World

If you wonder what Walt Disney World Resort does with all of its scrap attraction pieces and theme park paraphilia, there is a special spot near Magic Kingdom where these iconic and magical pieces lie to rest.

As one may imagine, even for an intimate object, being able to live out your days at Disney seems like the dream as the Parks and Resorts are always so well-kept and stunning! Well, that is what the Guests can see, but there is much more than meets the eye.

Walt Disney World basically has its own scrap yard where they place old attraction vehicles, props, garbage, and even a full-on monorail when they are not sure what else to do with it.

This area is just an open field and does not protect any of the items within it from the Florida rain or heat, leaving most of these relics to rot and decay as they are continuously exposed to these natural conditions without being looked after. Although we may not be able to see this infamous junkyard, YouTubers Bay Lake Boys went to take a look and recorded their findings.

In the video, we can see an amazing assortment of Disney “junk,” which likely leaves many Disney fans wishing that they could own the scrap instead of watching it turn into trash over time. One of the most iconic aspects of the video is that we can see a full monorail in the yard. The monorail cart has been stripped of its doors, and the interior barely resembles the Disney transit vehicle that we know and love.

If we look at Google Maps, however, it seems that Disney had moved the monorail from the location it was in when Bay Lake Boys filmed this video in 2017. We can also see two Pirates of the Caribbean ride vehicles flipped upside down without covering, as well as a Haunted Mansion kiosk that was likely meant as a location to see food or merchandise themed to Madame Leota.

There are Tiki Room statues in view as well, which seems shocking as they are some of the items that do not yet look too far gone. We can also see hundreds of Disney trash cans and boats from Fantasmic! laying in the open. If you want to check out the video, you can below!

Speaking of abandoned items on Disney property, D23 had previously announced that Walt Disney’s abandoned plane will be restored and will be available for guest viewing at the event!

It seems that Walt Disney’s personal airplane, the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1, which Walt used to travel between Burbank and Orlando, is looking rather unattended to as well. Walt’s airplane currently sits in a service area north of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The plane had remained covered for preservation, and D23 is getting ready to unveil it.

Disney has had a lot of abandoned items and locations on the property before, such as River Country, the abandoned Disney water park, and the second half of Disney’s Pop Century Resort which remained abandoned for years before becoming Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

Is The Disney Monorail Coming to an End?

The iconic Disney monorail is nearing its end.

Few places in America offer guests the chance to ride a monorail, but both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are known for their monorail systems.

Originally designed by legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, the Disneyland monorail debuted in 1959 and quickly became a symbol of futuristic travel. The system expanded to other parks, including Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland, solidifying its place in Disney history.

In Las Vegas, the monorail operates as a public transportation system along the Strip, providing a convenient way for visitors to travel without the hassle of traffic. The Vegas monorail uses Mark VI trams, similar to those at Disney World, which both systems now face difficulties maintaining.

In late 2020, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) acquired the Las Vegas Monorail Co. out of bankruptcy, signaling the end of the monorail’s future. The LVCVA plans to dismantle the monorail system by 2030, with an $11 million charge for removal. The issue lies in the lack of replacement parts, as the manufacturer, Bombardier, sold its business.

The LVCVA had hoped Disney World would upgrade its own Mark VI trams to purchase the retired stock, but now both Vegas and Disney face the same dilemma: replacing the outdated monorails or rebuilding the tracks.

The acquisition of the Vegas monorail also clears the way for the LVCVA’s ambitious $48 million deal with Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build the Vegas Loop, an underground transportation system that would potentially violate the monorail’s noncompete clause.

Back at Disney World, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has started regulating the park’s monorail system. Governor Ron DeSantis’ bill granting the state oversight has prompted a thorough review to ensure passenger safety. The FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office is now inspecting the monorail, though replacing its parts will be a challenge since they are no longer produced.

While the Disney monorail remains operational, it’s clear that the end of an era may soon come for this beloved transportation system. Without viable options for replacement parts or upgrades, Disney faces difficult decisions ahead.

What do you think of these abandoned relics laying on Walt Disney World property? Let us know in the comments below!