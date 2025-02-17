A Sweet Comeback: Popular Location Returns to Universal Orlando After a Year of Delays

Universal CityWalk Orlando is gearing up for an exciting addition, as a brand-new Cinnabon kiosk is currently under construction. Positioned near Bigfire and Margaritaville, the upcoming location will offer guests the chance to indulge in Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon rolls and treats once again.

The former Cinnabon storefront, which was previously a staple at CityWalk, permanently closed in April 2024 alongside Quiet Flight Surf Shop. While there were initial plans to open a new kiosk within a few months, the process took longer than expected, with temporary Cinnabon stands filling the gap over the past year.

Now, with construction walls surrounding the site and Cinnabon branding already appearing on the roof, the long-awaited return is in sight.

According to signs posted on the construction barriers, Cinnabon is officially set to make its return in 2025. The previous storefront was demolished as part of an expansion for the Universal Studios Store, which has been undergoing significant renovations.

While no exact opening date has been announced, the addition of Cinnabon signage suggests that construction is well underway, and guests will soon be able to enjoy their favorite cinnamon rolls once again.

More Construction Projects Underway at Universal Orlando in 2025

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of a major transformation, with several projects currently under construction. As the resort prepares for its next big wave of attractions and experiences, here’s a look at some of the most anticipated developments set to open in 2025 and beyond.

Epic Universe: The Next Generation of Universal Parks

Epic Universe is the biggest Universal Orlando project currently under construction, a brand-new theme park set to open in 2025. Located a few miles south of Universal’s main resort area, this massive expansion will bring entirely new themed lands to Orlando, including Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

This park will significantly increase Universal Orlando’s footprint, adding cutting-edge attractions, new dining experiences, and an immersive hub area that connects the different lands. Construction is moving quickly, with ride testing already underway for several attractions, including the high-speed Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and Donkey Kong’s Mine Cart Madness coaster.

Universal Studios Store Expansion at CityWalk

CityWalk itself is undergoing some changes beyond the Cinnabon kiosk. The former location of Cinnabon was absorbed into the Universal Studios Store expansion, which aims to provide a larger retail space featuring exclusive merchandise from Universal’s most popular franchises. This revamp is expected to modernize the store with new interactive displays and themed sections catering to guests looking for unique souvenirs from their visit.

Refurbishments at Universal Studios Florida

Inside Universal Studios Florida, several areas are currently undergoing significant renovations. The On Location shop has had its signage removed and its interior gutted, with construction teams working to overhaul the space.

Additionally, the Studio Sweets candy shop recently closed, suggesting another round of updates in the works. Meanwhile, the Jaws-themed restrooms have had their exterior siding stripped, sparking speculation about possible updates to the surrounding area. While Universal has not officially confirmed the extent of these changes, it’s clear that multiple locations within the park are being refreshed.

Island Upgrades at Volcano Bay

Universal’s water park, Volcano Bay, is also getting some attention. While the park has remained a guest favorite since its opening, Universal has been working on several updates, including new shaded seating areas and potential enhancements to some of the park’s slides. Given that Volcano Bay is now over seven years old, it’s no surprise that Universal is looking to refresh the experience for visitors.

CityWalk’s Evolving Dining Scene

In addition to Cinnabon’s return, CityWalk has been seeing frequent changes to its dining lineup. Over the past year, multiple locations have undergone refurbishments, with new eateries continuing to open. One of the latest rumors suggests that a new quick-service restaurant could be replacing one of the recently closed locations, though Universal has not yet made an official announcement.

What to Expect Moving Forward

With all of these construction projects in motion, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Universal Orlando Resort. From the highly anticipated opening of Epic Universe to updates within Universal Studios Florida and CityWalk, guests can look forward to an exciting array of new attractions, dining spots, and immersive experiences.

As for Cinnabon, its new permanent kiosk at CityWalk is just another example of Universal’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience. Whether you’re stopping by for a sweet treat after a long day in the parks or just visiting CityWalk for some shopping and dining, it won’t be long before the enticing aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls fills the air once again.

Stay tuned for more updates as Universal Orlando continues to evolve, bringing new thrills and flavors to visitors in 2025 and beyond.