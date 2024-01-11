Cinnabon Closes up Shop at Universal Studios Theme Park

A popular snack location has shut its doors for the time being at Universal Studios.

Guests have a ton to discover and explore when they visit Universal Studios Hollywood. Whether it’s the incredible Wizarding World of Harry Potter or the brand-new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests are able to get lost and immerse themselves in some of the best theme park entertainment options in the country. However, as is the case with any theme park, things close from time to time, whether those be rides, attractions, or quick-service restaurants.

Unfortunately, guests with a sweet tooth currently visiting the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort are out of luck, with one of the most delectable snack shops shutting down over the last few weeks. That’s right, the Cinnabon location at Universal CityWalk is now closed.

Cinnabon is temporally closed and behind walls in CityWalk Hollywood. @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/x32By67t2p — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 9, 2024

While Cinnabon may not be the most common or practical treat to snack on, there’s no denying just how tempting these delicacies are when inside a mall or, in this case, a theme park. There’s no word on when we can expect this location to open back up, so make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates and scoops.

As we said earlier, one of the most exciting spots to explore at Universal Studios Hollywood is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an immersive video game-themed land that we first saw open at the Universal Studios Resort in Japan. This land is dedicated to all things Mario and Nintendo, offering guests a lifesize version of the Mushroom Kingdom. This colorful video game world will soon make its way into the Universal Orlando Resort as well, with work well underway on the resort’s upcoming Epic Universe park. This massive expansion will serve as the resort’s third theme park, standing alongside Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and is expected to open sometime in 2025. This new park will also feature a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter location as well as dozens of new rides and attractions to experience.

What’s your favorite area at Universal Studios Hollywood? Do you visit theme parks often?