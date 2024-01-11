Fan-Favorite Ride Facing Mysterious Changes Universal Studios

Universal Studios is facing a very mysterious change.

The Universal Studios Resort in Japan is home to some incredible rides and attractions. The resort first opened in 2001 and quickly became one of the more popular destinations, featuring some fan-favorite experiences, like old classics such as JAWS or modern-day lands like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. The JAWS ride, in particular, is a fascinating part of the resort. This legendary attraction swam its way into the Universal Orlando Resort in 1990 but was eventually closed and was replaced entirely in 2012. Thankfully, one final version of the ride remains at Universal Studios Japan.

However, this version is encountering some very strange and mysterious changes. Fans are taking note of the attraction’s base turning black, as you can see below.



“Actually, it’s not the Lake of Jaws…but the bottom of the ocean has suddenly turned black recently,” states the post. “It is unclear whether this is because the paint was applied intentionally or whether it is simply a result of the staining solution soaking in for many years.”

A reason for this change has not been given, with the bottom “suddenly” turning black. It’s possible that the bottom of the attraction was painted black on purpose to hide various ride equipment and systems. It’s also possible that the years of use have turned the base of the attraction black naturally. The closure of JAWS at Universal Studios in Florida was devastating to the theme park community, with the attraction becoming one of the most beloved rides ever built by the company. Thankfully, the ride has been preserved at the Universal Studios Japan resort, but guests will have to travel overseas if they wish to experience it. JAWS is currently closed for its annual refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on January 31, 2024.

Universal Studios Japan is just one of the main Universal resorts across the world, each offering its own unique rides, attractions, lands, cuisine, and immersive experiences. Universal Studios Hollywood became the first Universal theme park, opening all the way back in 1964. It was followed by the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, which quickly became one of the most popular theme park destinations on Earth. Several other resorts were constructed as well, like Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

However, this is far from where the story ends, with several new Universal theme parks on the horizon. Within the next decade, we will see multiple Universal resorts open, including Epic Universe, Universal Kids Resort, and Universal Horror Unleashed. Rumors also indicate that Universal plans to build a new theme park destination in Great Britain.

What’s your favorite Universal Studios attraction?