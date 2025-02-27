A Secret Way to Get VIP Access at Disney World

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members have another chance to enjoy exclusive savings on Disney’s Private VIP Tours at Walt Disney World this spring and summer. For a limited time, eligible members can receive a 20% discount when booking a VIP Tour, allowing them to experience the parks in a personalized way with a dedicated tour guide.

How to Book

Starting on February 27, 2025, Disney Vacation Club members can make reservations for these discounted tours by calling (407) 560-4033. Since availability is limited, Disney recommends booking early. Guests can secure a tour date up to 60 days in advance.

What the Tour Includes

Disney’s Private VIP Tours offer a customizable experience tailored to each group’s preferences. Whether visitors want to prioritize thrill rides, character meet-and-greets, or exclusive dining experiences, a Disney Private VIP Tour Guide will create an itinerary designed to maximize their day.

Each tour can accommodate up to 10 guests, making it a great option for families and groups looking to explore the parks efficiently while avoiding long wait times. With this service, participants can move between attractions with ease, gain expedited access to select rides, and enjoy a stress-free day at Walt Disney World.

Who is Eligible?

The 20% discount is only available to Disney Vacation Club members who qualify for Membership Extras. A valid theme park ticket is required for each person in the group, and admission must be purchased separately. Additionally, park reservations may still be necessary depending on the type of ticket and the date of the visit.

Discounted Tour Dates

The special offer is available for tours taking place between April 28 and September 27, 2025. However, certain blockout dates apply, including:

May 23 – May 26

June 19 – June 26

July 4 – July 7

August 30 – September 1

DVC members should plan their tours around these dates to take advantage of the savings.

Important Details to Know

There are several conditions to keep in mind when booking a Disney Private VIP Tour with this discount:

The discount applies only to new reservations.

Tours must be booked for a minimum of seven continuous hours.

Availability is limited, and not all tour slots will be eligible for the discount.

A DVC member must be present for the tour and must pay for it.

Proof of membership will be required at the time of booking and on the day of the tour.

Cancellations must be made at least three days in advance to avoid fees.

The discount cannot be combined with other promotions or offers.

Disney reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer without prior notice.

Why Consider a VIP Tour?

For many Disney fans, a VIP Tour is a bucket-list experience that provides access to the best attractions with minimal hassle. The ability to bypass long lines, seamlessly move between parks, and enjoy a curated itinerary makes these tours a convenient luxury. With the added 20% discount, DVC members have the opportunity to make their Disney trip even more memorable without paying full price.

This deal may be particularly appealing to guests who prefer a stress-free way to enjoy popular rides without worrying about Lightning Lane availability. It’s also a great option for first-time visitors who want expert guidance in navigating the parks efficiently.

How This Offer Fits into Disney’s Strategy

Disney has been making a push to provide more benefits for Disney Vacation Club members, and this discount is one of several incentives aimed at encouraging membership engagement. VIP Tours have long been a premium offering, and as demand for exclusive park experiences grows, Disney is positioning this service as a sought-after perk for dedicated fans.

Some theme park enthusiasts speculate that this move is related to the introduction of Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which allows guests to book Lightning Lane access in advance for an extra fee. While that service is available to the general public, a VIP Tour provides even more flexibility, personalized service, and ease of movement between parks—offering a high-end alternative for those willing to invest in a seamless Disney experience.

Is It Worth It?

A Disney Private VIP Tour can be a major splurge, but for many guests, the perks outweigh the cost—especially when taking advantage of this limited-time discount. If you’re a DVC member looking to maximize your visit, enjoy premium access to attractions, and eliminate the hassle of planning, this offer might be the perfect opportunity to elevate your trip.

With reservations opening soon, eligible members should act quickly to secure their preferred dates. Whether you’re looking to tackle all the major rides in a day, experience the parks at a relaxed pace, or simply enjoy a VIP-level experience at Disney, this deal provides a great way to do so while saving some money.