6 Disney Attractions, Including “it’s a small world,” Closed for Upcoming Travelers

Several attractions will be closed this month at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

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Even at the Disney theme parks, the magic has to come to an end, with several rides and attractions set to close in the coming months. This is why it’s crucial future travelers stay as up-to-date as possible when it comes to Disney’s operations calendar.

Those looking to explore the original Disneyland Resort this month will notice several rides and attractions are temporarily out of commission, including a few classics. Take a look here as we round up all of the closures at the Disneyland Resort for February 2025.

“it’s a small world”

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At the top of the list is “it’s a small world,” which is perhaps Disney’s most iconic theme park ride of all time. Offering guests a relaxing trip around the world, “it’s a small world” has entertained and delighted for decades, though we can’t blame you if you think the ride’s theme song can be slightly grating.

This classic water ride is currently closed for refurbishment and does not yet have a reopening date, meaning guests will have to go without “it’s a small world” for at least the next few weeks.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

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Another classic attraction that will be closed in February is Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. This iconic experience lets guests watch as President Abraham Lincoln takes the stage in animatronic form. While some attractions on this list are simply closed for maintenance, an entirely new experience is set to debut where Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln sits.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will remain open, but will soon rotate with the upcoming new show titled Walt Disney – A Magical Life. The new attraction will operate similarly to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, featuring its own state-of-the-art animatronic version of Walt Disney himself. This new attraction is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

Grizzly River Run

Over at Disney California Adventure, two attractions will be closed during the month of February, the first being Grizzly River Run. This isn’t all that surprising considering Grizzly River Run is a water ride, with most of Disney’s water-based attractions closing during the colder months.

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will close on February 17 and will remain closed for the rest of the month.

Disneyland Transportation

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In terms of transportation, the Disneyland Railroad and Monorail will remain closed this February as work continues on each experience. Both attractions are set to reopen in March, meaning guests will have other go without them for several more weeks.

Transportation was a key interest for Walt Disney, which is why guests will find so many ways to navigate the parks during their vacation. This rings especially true for the Walt Disney World Resort, which features its own Monorail and railroad, as well as a fully integrated bus and riverboat system.

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon?