Universal Shuts Down Theme Park Due to Arctic Weather

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay will be temporarily closed once again due to chilly temperatures and rainy weather. The resort announced that the water park will remain closed from Tuesday, January 7, through Thursday, January 9. This decision follows earlier closures on January 2, 3, and 4 for the same reason.

It’s not uncommon for Volcano Bay to shut down during the winter months when the weather dips below what most guests would consider “water park friendly.” According to forecasts from Weather.com, temperatures in Orlando are expected to hover between 40 and 56 degrees on Tuesday, with similar chilly conditions throughout the week. Wednesday’s forecast shows a low of 38 degrees, with a high of 62 degrees, while Thursday isn’t looking much warmer, sitting between 43 and 59 degrees.

Guests planning to visit should stay informed, as there’s a chance the closure could extend if the weather remains unfavorable. Universal typically provides updates via social media and encourages visitors to check for changes before heading out.

Volcano Bay isn’t the only attraction affected by the colder weather. Seasonal closures at Universal Orlando are fairly common during the winter. For instance, some outdoor attractions may close temporarily for maintenance or weather concerns. These closures, while sometimes frustrating, help ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience when the parks are running at full capacity during busier seasons.

Meanwhile, over at Universal Studios Florida, the beloved Tribute Store wrapped up its seasonal run and closed its doors. This popular, ever-changing retail space keeps guests coming back for themed experiences packed with exclusive merchandise and creative decor, so fans are already wondering what’s next. Universal’s consistent effort to refresh its attractions and shops means there’s always something to look forward to—even if the cooler months bring a few setbacks.

For anyone planning a Universal Orlando trip this winter, it’s always a good idea to check park schedules in advance. Whether it’s an unexpected water park closure or routine maintenance, staying updated can make or break your plans. And with the unpredictable weather, having a backup plan—like exploring the indoor attractions at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure—can ensure your visit is still full of excitement.