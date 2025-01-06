Disney World to Close Park for Days Following Professional Advice, Website Confirms Eliminated Hours

As Central Florida braces for an unprecedented arctic cold front, even the “most magical place on Earth” is not immune to the chill. While Orlando’s main theme parks remain open, water parks are feeling the brunt of the frosty forecast. Disney’s Blizzard Beach will temporarily close for two days, January 7 and 8, as temperatures plummet to near-record lows.

This historic weather event is expected to bring some of the coldest conditions Central Florida has seen in years. Beginning Monday, a significant cold front will sweep across the region, dropping daytime highs by about 20 degrees. After a brief warm-up into the mid-70s on Monday, the mercury will fall into the 50s for the rest of the week, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s—some areas may even experience freezing temperatures in the 20s.

A Rare Weather Phenomenon

The last time Orlando experienced a similar stretch of cold weather was in January 2018. Meteorologists credit this icy blast to dips in the jet stream, a fast-moving current of air in the upper atmosphere. These dips allow cold air from the north to settle over the southeastern United States, bringing unseasonably chilly conditions to the Sunshine State.

While snow remains unlikely for the region, meteorologists aren’t ruling it out entirely. AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva suggested that, if the cold front intensifies during the second week of January, some Floridians might catch a glimpse of snowflakes for the first time since January 1977. However, FOX13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto tempered expectations, noting that Central Florida’s winter atmosphere typically lacks the moisture needed for snowfall.

Impact on Water Parks

Blizzard Beach’s closure comes on the heels of Disney’s recent initiative allowing resort guests free access to the water park on their check-in day. This latest shutdown echoes the park’s six-day closure in late December 2024 during a similar cold front.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay is also feeling the effects, announcing a three-day closure during this cold snap. With Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon remaining closed indefinitely, Blizzard Beach’s temporary closure leaves Orlando without an open water park for at least two days.

Planning Ahead

For guests hoping to enjoy Central Florida’s water parks, waiting for warmer weather may be the best option. Meteorologists predict that after the cold front moves through, temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s and 70s in the coming weeks.

What to Expect Next

As the region braces for freezing temperatures and potential frost advisories, visitors are encouraged to stay updated on park operations. For those with plans to visit Blizzard Beach or Volcano Bay, checking with park management or monitoring official apps is essential to avoid disappointment.

While snow remains a distant possibility, the cold air offers a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to experience a rare Florida winter chill—perhaps with a warm cup of cocoa instead of a dip in the pool.