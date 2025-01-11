These Are the Most Disappointing Rides and Attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

What are the worst-rated attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to several rides and attractions, most of which are incredibly popular with die-hard Disney park fans and newcomers alike. While the park originally started as a movie-themed backlot, Hollywood Studios has changed and evolved over the last several decades, and it is now home to some of Disney’s most immersive theme park attractions.

However, not everything at Hollywood Studios is a hit, with the park also featuring some duds of its own. Come with us as we explore some of the least popular and lowest-rated rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Vacation Fun and Walt Disney Presents

While two separate attractions, both of these shows offer a similar experience, one that pales in comparison to other experiences scattered across Hollywood Studios. Both Walt Disney Presents and Vacation Fun offer guests a chance to enjoy a short film, one about Mickey Mouse and one about his creator, Walt Disney.

Vacation Fun ties nicely into one of Hollywood Studios’ most popular rides, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which tells the story of the animated couple attempting to take the “perfect” vacation.

While fun, educational, and entertaining, most guests tend not to visit Disney parks for shows but rather for dark rides and roller coasters. There’s certainly a time and place for attractions like Walt Disney Presents and Vacation Fun, but with such limited time during a Disney vacation, it can be hard to justify spending it on these, and as such, these tend to rank low among guests.

More on these attractions:

Walt Disney Presents

100 Years of Disney on Display

Discover the man behind the mouse—from Mickey Mouse to magic kingdoms… and beyond. Originally opened to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Walt’s birth, the gallery showcases his life story from small-town America to Hollywood. Explore a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind sketches, photos, models, costumes, artwork and more.

Vacation Fun

A “Reel” Good Time

Get star struck at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when you join your best pals for a one-of-a-kind animated short featuring everyone’s favorite mouse and his leading lady.Everything at this Hollywood theater is inspired by Mickey and Minnie – from fun, colorful architecture and framed movie posters, to hidden surprises just waiting to be discovered. The show, Vacation Fun, celebrates Mickey and Minnie’s favorite vacation memories, with never-before-seen animation mixed with clips from favorites like Panda-monium, Couples Sweaters, Potatoland, Croissant de Triomphe, Entombed, Dumb Luck, Al Rojo Vivo, Yodelburg and Outback at Ya!.After the show, step into life-sized recreations of Mickey’s world and pose for a vacation photo with family and friends.

Another low-ranking attraction is Alien Swirling Saucers. Now, we have to admit, this ride is a lot more fun and thrilling than it looks. At first glance, Swirling Saucers looks like nothing more than a generic carnival spinner ride, and for the most part, this is a correct assumption.

However, the speed at which the cars move, as well as the Toy Story theming, really make Swirling Saucers a fun time, even if the experience is relatively short. Like the other attractions mentioned on this list, there are simply a lot better options when it comes to rides and attractions at Hollywood Studios, which makes waiting in line (you will be waiting for this one) not an option for those looking to maximize their day.

Swirling Saucers’ popularity can be attributed to the larger success of Toy Story Land as a whole, which consistently ranks as one of the most densely packed areas in Walt Disney World.

This isn’t surprising given the land’s theming, but guests should prepare to spend a significant chunk of their day waiting in line if they want to do everything there is to do here.

Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run also tends to rank lower on guests’ lists, mostly due to its blend of motion simulation and video game technology. See, Smuggler’s Run isn’t just a ride but an actual interactive video game where every outcome is different. Riders compete to get as high a score as possible during their mission, which is tallied at the end of the experience.

While fun and something new for the Disney parks, Smuggler’s Run ultimately feels like a tech demo for a lot of guests, especially compared to Rise of the Resistance.

And that’s the list! When it comes to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there really isn’t much to complain about. Not only does the park have a relatively small number of actual “rides,” but the rides it does have are all pretty excellent.

The park received perhaps its biggest facelift in 2019 when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened. This breathtaking land transports guests to the fictional planet of Batuu, which features two attractions and several places to shop and eat.

The land’s two big rides, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Rise of the Resistance, are some of Disney’s most well-themed and immersive yet, taking guests on their very own Star Wars adventures where they will encounter characters like Finn, Rey, Poe, and Kylo Ren.

More on these attractions below:

Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Take Control of the Fastest Ship in the Galaxy