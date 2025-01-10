Select Alcoholic Options Suspended Indefinitely in Walt Disney World

A popular bar has closed in Walt Disney World.

Those looking for a refreshing glass of wine will have to look elsewhere, at least those visiting EPCOT, as the park’s Les Vins de France wine bar has closed. The location shut down temporarily beginning January 9, and while there are still operating hours for Les Vins de France, the doors to the bar have all been closed indefinitely.

Guests will find the bar inside the France part of EPCOT’s larger World Showcase, a highly detailed and sprawling land featuring 11 different countries. These bite-sized representations of places like Japan, Canada, and Norway allow guests to enjoy places they may not ever visit for real, with Disney going above and beyond when it comes to creating authentic experiences.

EPCOT is infamous for its wide selection of alcoholic beverages and more adult-oriented food offerings. While there’s certainly a lot for younger guests with pickier palates to enjoy, EPCOT really shines for those willing to venture outside of their comfort zone and try authentic dishes inspired by various countries and cultures.

This rings especially true during EPCOT’s annual festivals, whether the Festival of the Arts or the park’s incredibly popular Food and Wine Festival. During these limited-time events, guests can grab a food passport and traverse EPCOT, taking note of every savory snack and sweet concoction they try.

When open, Les Vins de France is next to the France Pavilion theater. As stated earlier, this is one of several locations where guests will find alcohol at EPCOT, which features the widest selection of adult beverages out of any of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World.

While unconfirmed, it’s likely Les Vins De France is undergoing a renovation during what is traditionally the “slower” season for Disney World. Winkler, a place where guests can find other alcoholic beverages in EPCOT’s Germany pavilion, is also currently closed.

This closure comes as the entire Walt Disney World Resort enters 2025, a year that will be filled with other closures along with big transformations.

Half of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will close in January as work starts on transforming the land into a new South America-inspired haven. Certain experiences, like the land’s E-ticket ride DINOSAUR will remain open throughout the year.

Guests can expect to see changes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well. Last year, Disney confirmed it would transform the park’s Muppets-themed courtyard area. Along with this transformation, Disney also confirmed that Muppet*Vision 3D and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would be closing.

Magic Kingdom will endure changes of its own, with Frontierland getting a major facelift. Magic Kingdom’s Tom Sawyer Island and its Rivers of America waterway are set to close sometime in 2025 to make room for its new Cars-themed expansion, which will open in Frontierland.

Where is your favorite spot to grab a drink in EPCOT? Do you have a favorite country in World Showcase?