Disney Influencers Shut Down as TikTok Announces Closing Date

Over the past decade, social media use has absolutely exploded. Tens of millions of people use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to share recipes, show off their dance moves, and vent about the craziest things that have happened to them. Social media has become the primary way that people keep in touch, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are tons of social media fandoms, and one of the biggest ones is the Disney fandom. Disney influencers, or wanna-be influencers, frequently share videos from the parks. They do food reviews, share videos of ride evacuations, or just talk about magical moments they have experienced.

Related: Did Disney Just Buy TikTok?! Viral Story Sets Social Media on Fire

Positive Disney pages can be a source of great joy for people who don’t get to visit the theme parks all that often.

However, all of the TikTok Disney influencers and those who love their pages are about to find their videos blocked permanently. No more TikTok challenges, no more choreographed dance, no more TikTok Shop. Nothing.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has announced that it will shut the site down on January 19 if the United States does not reverse its decision to force the company to sell TikTok to an American company.

Per a report from CBS News:

TikTok says it plans to shut down the social media site in the U.S. by Jan. 19 unless the Supreme Court strikes down or otherwise delays the effective date of a law aimed at forcing TikTok’s sale by its Chinese parent company. TikTok and China-based ByteDance, as well as content creators and users, argue the law is a dramatic violation of the Constitution’s free speech guarantee. “Rarely if ever has the court confronted a free-speech case that matters to so many people,” lawyers for the users and content creators wrote. Content creators are anxiously awaiting a decision that could upend their livelihoods and are eyeing other platforms.

Related: TikTok Creator Under Fire for “Fatphobic” Social Media Rant About Disney

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill into law that gave ByteDance 270 days to sell TikTok, or else it would be blocked in the United States. Biden and many politicians on both sides of the political aisle called TikTok a threat to national security.

TikTok has never existed in mainland China. However, ByteDance is a Chinese company, and they have been accused of using TikTok to collect the private data of the people who use the app.

While the Chinese government does not technically own the app, ByteDance is required by Chinese law to have a committee that is composed of members of the Chinese Communist Party.

So, will TikTok really shut down? Most likely. January 19 is the 270 mark, and ByteDance is showing no signs of backing down or selling TikTok to an American company.

Incoming President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the ruling, but his view goes against many members of his own party. He also does not become the President until January 20, so there is really nothing he can do before then.

Will you be happy if TikTok is forced to shut down in the US? Or are you a fan of the app and hoping the Supreme Court will step in and save the platform? Share your thoughts in the comments.