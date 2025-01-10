As Dave Filoni Develops ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, Main Character Has Now Been Recast in ‘Star Wars’

A new face is about to join the Star Wars franchise as a major Ahsoka star has officially been recast.

Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ on August 22, 2023, is a continuation of the Star Wars saga, weaving together threads from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the post-original trilogy era.

Created by Dave Filoni, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy, the eight-episode series explores the turbulent aftermath of the Galactic Civil War around 9 ABY, aligning its timeline with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the currently airing Skeleton Crew.

The series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who navigates a galaxy struggling to maintain balance under the New Republic’s fragile governance. Ahsoka’s journey is deeply intertwined with her search for the missing Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi, and the looming return of the brilliant and menacing Grand Admiral Thrawn, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his role from Rebels.

Joining Ahsoka are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian artist and warrior Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as rebel general Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as the enigmatic mercenary Baylan Skoll, and Ivanna Sakhno as his ambitious apprentice Shin Hati. Diana Lee Inosanto also reprised her role as Morgan Elsbeth.

The finale of Ahsoka Season 1, which aired prior to the confirmation of a sophomore season, saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren–as well as Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll–left on the planet Peridea while Ezra Bridger returned to the galaxy to reunite with Hera Syndulla. It wasn’t known if a second season would be announced or if Filoni would tie up the loose ends in future New Republic projects–or even his own movie that was announced at 2023’s Star Wars Celebration alongside James Mangold’s and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s.

But a second season was revealed, surprisingly, along with the news of Mando and Grogu’s big screen debut. Ahsoka Season 2 was declared in development with The Mandalorian and Grogu–a feature film from director Jon Favreau releasing in May 2026.

And while Ahsoka Season 2 is likely at least two years off, Filoni is writing it alone at present and–according to reports–is wrapping it up to a point where, if canceled like The Acolyte, it won’t have unanswered questions.

“According to [Daniel Richtman], the plan now is to make sure the series has a satisfying ending in case it’s canceled and doesn’t return for a third season,” it was reported in late 2024. “We hadn’t expected Filoni to tell this story beyond a couple of seasons, anyway, but Disney+ could always push for more episodes if Ahsoka is a big enough hit.”

One unfortunate part of the Ahsoka‘s history is the passing of Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson. His untimely death left question marks around the future of this interesting new character.

Stevenson died just days before his 59th birthday and months before the debut of Ahsoka Season 1, which was dedicated to his memory. The actor, known for roles in TV series Rome and as Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor movies, passed away while filming Cassino in Ischia (2024) and was reportedly hospitalized for heart problems multiple times while there. While Dominic Purcell took over his role in Frank Ciota’s Cassino in Ischia, it was not known if and with who Lucasfilm would recast as Baylan Skoll.

Now, we have an answer. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed who would be playing the role ahead of Season 2’s future release.

The report reads: “Scottish actor Rory McCann, best known for playing the burly brute The Hound on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will replace late actor Ray Stevenson for a second season of Star Wars show Ahsoka, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.”

The end of Ahsoka Season 1, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” saw Baylan Skoll on his own journey, eventually coming face to face with the statues of the Mortis gods on Peridea.

Blending action, mystery, and heartfelt character moments, Ahsoka explored themes of legacy, redemption, and the enduring question of what it means to be a Jedi in a galaxy where the Order no longer exists. Thrawn’s resurgence now threatens to reignite the fires of galactic conflict, setting the stage for an ominous future.

Meanwhile, Ahsoka grappled with her own past, her relationships with allies, and the shadow of her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter/Hayden Christensen). Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader returned to live-action Star Wars for Ahsoka as the eponymous hero navigated The World Between Worlds. He was seen watching over her on Peridea in the final moments of the season finale.

How do you feel about this new face entering the Star Wars galaxy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!