“It Will Always Be Splash Mountain,” ‘Jeopardy’ Host Claps Back at Disney With Controversial Joke

Did you hear what this SNL star had to say about Disney’s Splash Mountain?

Colin Jost, star of SNL and husband of acclaimed Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, may have stepped into some hot water, with the performer, actor, and writer making a controversial statement about Disney’s now-defunct Splash Mountain water ride.

Jost has been a major player in the SNL realm since 2005, emerging as a true star with his Weekend Update segment beginning in 2014. Jokes, insults, and other crass remarks often fly during this segment, though Jost and SNL‘s other writers have been leaning heavily into the Disney sphere, with this carrying over to Jost’s newest project, Pop Culture Jeopardy.

During Thursday night’s episode, one of the answers to Jost’s questions was Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. For those not in the know, this character, along with the rest of the film, served as inspiration for Disney’s newest ride, Tianas Bayou Adventure, which actually took over the former spot of Splash Mountain.

The question was correctly answered, and Jost, either being an actual Disney fan himself or simply saying what other writers wrote, responded, “It will always be Splash Mountain to me.

ICYMI… Colin Jost threw out a Tiana’s vs. Splash Mountain hot take on Pop Culture Jeopardy last night.

The clip above is making the rounds on Twitter and currently has over 100k views. This isn’t the first time Jost has taken shots at both The Walt Disney Company and Disney Adults alike, making numerous references to them during Weekend Update segments on past SNL episodes.

Jost even made a remark about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure itself.

Jost’s new venture, Pop Culture Jeopardy, premiered back in December and offers those more in tune with current events and viral trends a chance to try their hand at the institution that is Jeopardy. While this remark may have been nothing but a joke, it certainly could land Jost in hot water, given the background and history of Splash Mountain itself.

Few rides, attractions, and theme park experiences are as iconic or controversial as Disney’s original log flume adventure, Splash Mountain. The first iteration of this water raft ride opened at the original Disneyland Resort in 1989, followed by another, larger version at Walt Disney World in 1992.

Over the years, Splash Mountain became a quintessential part of not just Disney’s theme parks but the industry as a whole. Everything from the songs to the characters grew to be iconic, with Splash Mountain often ranking as one of the most popular and crowded rides at the parks.

However, there was always a problem holding Splash Mountain back: its source material. See, Splash Mountain wasn’t some original creation by Disney—far from it—as the ride actually took heavy inspiration from the company’s ill-fated 1946 animated/live-action hybrid film, Song of the South.

Disney endured criticism for keeping the ride open and basing it on such a controversial film. Eventually, Disney caved in, announcing in 2020 that Splash Mountain would close and be replaced by a new experience centered around Princess Tiana.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2024 and has been a huge hit ever since.

Have you ridden Tiana’s Bayou Adventure yet?