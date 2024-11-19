‘Saturday Night Live’ Makes Dirty Joke About Disney’s New Tiana Ride

Saturday Night Live took aim at the Disney theme parks again in last weekend’s episode.

The Walt Disney Company has found itself the target of Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” segment once again, with host Colin Jost poking fun at Disney’s newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Weekend Update is a segment in which host Michael Che and Colin Jost poke fun at the latest world events, ranging from viral social media posts to jokes about theme parks, with Disney being this weekend’s victim.

“A growing number of visitors to Disney World are complaining that the water ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is leaving them too wet,” says Jost, “which is a complaint usually reserved for Gaston.”

This time, Jost sets his sights on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the newest ride to open at both Wat Disney World and Disneyland. Jost mentions riders are complaining about the “wetness” factor on the West Coast version of the ride, with many guests claiming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure features tons more water than Splash Mountain ever did.

Jost caps the joke off with a rather crude remark about Gaston, a character that has proven to be quite controversial within the Disney theme parks. In 2021, a video went viral of a woman appearing to harass a Disneyland cast member portraying Gaston.

A video of the segment was uploaded to YouTube and is linked below.

Disney found itself the target of a previous Weekend Update segment earlier this month, with Jost taking shots at both the theme park’s incredibly expensive new line-skipping tool, as well as the company’s disability access service (DAS).

Jost pushed back against Disney’s costly new tool, officially called Premier Pass, a tool that grants guests the ability to skip every line in a selected park. Of course, this comes at a cost, ranging between $150 and $450 per person per day.

Jost said he would stick with his “trusty” wheelchair to save money, referring to Disney’s struggles with its DAS system, which has a long history of being exploited. Disney overhauled the way DAS works earlier this year, a change that has drawn criticism from guests.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was officially unveiled in 2020, an announcement that sent shockwaves throughout not only the Disney parks community but also the theme park industry as a whole. Splash Mountain had become synonymous with the Disney theme parks, serving as one of Disney’s most popular and beloved attractions of all time.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure eventually opened at the Magic Kingdom in June of 2024, with Disneyland’s version opening its gates in November. Despite its controversy, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has received glowing reviews from guests, with readers praising the new attraction for its visual flair and an all-new cast of characters.

