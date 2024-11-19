Disneyland Officially Removes Spider-Man Performers From Theme Park

Disney has pulled the plug on live Spider-Man performers.

Disneyland has bid adieu to its Spider-Man stunt performers inside its Marvel-themed land known as Avengers Campus. The theme park resort notified performers that their final performances would be held on Sunday, November 17, according to The Orange County Register.

Avengers Campus has been home to several immersive live entertainment experiences, ranging from magic shows with Doctor Strange to hammer competitions with Thor and his brother Loki. However, Disneyland has cut several live performances from this theme park area over the last several months, with Spider-Man being the latest victim.

The decision to drop live stunt performers from its Spider-Man show had been rumored for several months, with some sources claiming the entire Spider-Man show was getting axed.

The original version of this stunt-based show featured a Spider-Man performer doing all kinds of superhero tricks, such as climbing on walls and doing frontflips while on top of a roof. The performers would interact with guests during their stunt showcase before preparing for one final stunt.

The stunt performer would then be quietly swapped out with a Spider-Man animatronic, which would launch in the air, appearing to swing. This Spider-Man animatronic is one of Disney’s most unique and impressive yet, flying through the air with no cables or strings attached.

Once the figure donned the other side, the original Sider-Man performer would pop out, making for a near-seamless visual treat for Marvel fans.

The rooftop stunt segments have been replaced by a stationary Spider-Man character who talks back and forth with the audience before vanishing from view to make way for the animatronic figure, much like in the original show.

While this change may be disappointing to some, Disneyland has stated the animatronic Spider-Man will now take flight more times throughout the day, making it easier for guests to watch.

The new “The Amazing Spider-Man” live rooftop show now plays about a dozen times daily, with performances held at the top of the hour and on the half-hour most of the day between 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As stated earlier, this is not the only change to live performances Disneyland has made this year, with several other experiences being cut.

What are your thoughts on this change?