Racism Swamps Disney Parks, Victims Urged To Visit Guest Services

The first involved someone allegedly threatening fellow guests with the risk of deportation. “Somebody was complaining about crowds because of illegal immigrants then shouted ‘ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] needs to catch all of you already’ outside EngineEar Souvenirs to parents with their kids,” they wrote.

A second example given claimed that a guest in the Lightning Lane for Haunted Mansion hurled racist abuse at some fellow parkgoers, telling those leaving the ride, “Go back to Mexico ****heads.

Another user reported an incident while in line for Pixar Pal-A-Round, where they claimed another guest started “hurling insults at us for calling them out for cutting, saying things about white privilege (my bf is white) and how he’s racist against Latinos (I’m Mexican) and he threw a slur in there too.”

As another Reddit user noted, this problem isn’t limited to Disneyland. “I’ve been to many theme parks throughout my life as a Latina. I think Disney (which I visited for the first time on the 13th, which was EPCOT) was the first theme park that my family received the most dirty looks,” they wrote.

The same user later added their theory as to why this is the case. “I think to some of the racists out there Disney is a class thing,” they wrote. “The tickets are very expensive so they don’t expect that people who look like you and me can afford to go. For them Disney is the place they can take their kids and not have to deal with us.”

Previous Incidents

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of this kind of behavior at Disneyland Resort. In 2024, we reported on a story shared on TikTok by a guest who claimed that a man at Alien Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland started “very loudly” making racist comments about Hispanic people.

“I’m in front of him; there’s a Hispanic family in front of me,” the Disneyland Park guest recalled. “There’s Hispanics behind him… He’s saying things like, ‘You can’t enjoy it with all these Hispanics around.’”

In 2023, another guest claimed on Instagram that two women screamed at her and her son for speaking Spanish at Disneyland, with one shouting, “I hate Mexicans! It’s true! There it is!”

While they were reportedly outnumbered by fellow guests in the bathroom who backed up the woman and her son, the Instagrammer noted, “Never thought I’d experience this and I thought I’d ignore someone like this, but in the presence of my son no one will scream at him nor me what language to speak.”

Ultimately, racism—like all forms of discrimination—has no place at Disney parks. As the original poster wisely stated, “Don’t let the anger get to you and don’t let this unethical behavior become the norm of Disneyland. Go to Cast Members for help.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney park operations.

Have you ever witnessed an incident at Disney?