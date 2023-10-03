Child Nearly Dies on Disney Ride

An influencer family recently claimed their child had a “near death” experience on Pixar Pal-A-Round, a Ferris Wheel at Disney California Adventure Park.

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Formerly known as Mickey’s Fun Wheel, Pixar Pal-A-Round is set in front of Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and the carnival games on Pixar Pier. Fans call it the “Wheel of Death,” alluding to the innocent-looking yet terrifying swinging & sliding gondolas.

“Climb aboard for an exhilarating Ferris wheel adventure that swoops, swings, and slides—high above Pixar Pier,” the official Disneyland Resort ride description reads. “Ready for a ride on the wild side? Lift off and soar 150 feet into the air for incredible panoramic vistas of Disney California Adventure Park—and beyond!”

“As you travel around the wheel, your gondola also sways and slides forward and backwards on interior rails for an extra thrilling experience. Each gondola features the image of a different Disney and Pixar character. Spot favorites like Woody, Buzz, Dory, Nemo, Mr. Incredible, Joy, Sadness, Lightning McQueen and more. It’s an uplifting trip around the whirl-d! Pixar Pal-A-Round is one of only 2 Ferris wheels in the United States that combine fixed and sliding gondolas. The other is the original—the Wonder Wheel at New York’s Coney Island.”

Near Death Experience

YouTube and TikTok influencer family @the_mcfive_circus recently visited Disneyland Resort and shared the experience with their 4.6 million followers. In one video, their daughter, Jordan, recounted her Pixar Pal-A-Round ride:

“Let me show you a time where I thought I was gonna die,” Jordan said.

The video cut to footage of Jordan and her family on Pixar Pal-A-Round. Though some of her siblings were laughing, Jordan appeared terrified. She clung to the edge of the gondola.

Of course, the family was totally safe on Pixar Pal-A-Round. But they played up Jordan’s fear in the caption.

“My kid almost died! Oh no!” the parents wrote. “Jordan’s near death experience…”

This isn’t the first time “Mickey’s Wheel of Death” traumatized a guest. Last month, Inside the Magic reported a fight after a family tricked their mother into a swinging gondola instead of a fixed one.

“A woman came off Mickey’s Wheel of Death screaming at her family, cursing every four letter word and calling her husband and sons horrible names,” a witness recalled. “Turns out they tricked her into going on one of the swinging gondolas. She was having a panic attack and when she got closer you could see the terror in her eyes.”

“Honestly I don’t blame her a bit, she had no control over herself at that point,” they continued. “But security came and had to escort them away. It was some of the worst cussing I’d ever heard.”

Is there a Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park attraction you’ll never ride again? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.