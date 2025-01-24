New Universal Studios Update Could Mean Big Changes for Theme Parks This Summer

New testing has begun at Universal Studios. Are you ready?

Ahead of what will certainly be a year to remember for Universe, the company’s theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, has begun a new wave of testing at its front gates. Guests visiting earlier this week noticed the changes to the resort’s entry procedure, which now includes facial scanning and recognition technology.

These new tests come ahead of what will be a banner year for the Universal Orlando Resort, with several new lands, rides, attractions, and experiences set to debut this summer. However, there’s still lots of fun and excitement to be had at Universal’s two Orlando theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, the latter of which recently received upgrades to its entry procedure.

Universal Begins New Facial Recognition Test

During a recent trip, Twitter/X user AnniesUniUpdate discovered Universal has started to test a new way for guests to scan into the theme parks, specifically Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

Like most, if not all, other theme parks, guests have been required to show their ticket before passing through the turnstiles at Universal Studios, though this procedure changed sometime this month. During testing, guests are now instructed to simply look toward a screen, which then grants them access, assuming they have a valid theme park ticket.

An example of the new procedure was shared online:

Islands of Adventure is testing something new at the entrance. I did not have to scan my ticket, I just looked at the screen and was able to enter the park. pic.twitter.com/UXpMFuj8qJ — Adventuring with Annie (@AnniesUniUpdate) January 22, 2025

It’s unclear when exactly this new entry test started, though Universal has been slowly implementing more and more facial recognition technology in its theme parks.

While unconfirmed, it’s possible Universal is conducting these new tests to prepare for its new Epic Universe theme park. Fans have eagerly awaited Epic Universe’s opening date since the ambitious theme park was originally announced back in 2019.

Epic Universe will be anchored by several core brands, one of which will be Harry Potter. Other lands will prominently feature world-renowned film and video game franchises such as How to Train Your Dragon and Super Mario.

Perhaps the most interesting and exciting land in Epic Universe is Dark Universe, which takes inspiration from Universal’s long list of classic monster films. When open, guests will be able to immerse themselves in a richly detailed gothic world full of iconic creatures and monsters.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will act as the land’s premier “E-ticket” attraction, taking riders through a grim fairytale castle. During their adventure, guests will encounter 14 groundbreaking animatronics, which Universal has advertised as being the world’s most advanced yet.

Universal’s big Orlando expansion also includes two new hotels: the Stella Noval Hotel, which opened in January, and the Helios Grande Hotel, which opens along with Epic Universe on May 22, 2025.

Will you be taking a trip to Epic Universe this year?