‘Shrek’ Purge Continues: Attraction Closed at Universal Studios, Exit Is “Indefinite”

A Shrek attraction has been removed from one Universal Studios theme park for the foreseeable future.

To say that Shrek is a cultural phenomenon would be a bit of an understatement. Over 20 years after its debut, Shrek has evolved far beyond its humble beginnings as a 2001 animated film into a true cultural phenomenon. With its sharp wit, quirky characters, and satirical take on fairy tales, the film struck a chord with audiences of all ages (and has inspired countless memes) to establish the ogre as a legend in pop culture history.

Once upon a time, guests could enjoy attractions inspired by the Shrek franchise at the majority of Universal Studios theme parks across the globe.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida have scrapped their versions of Shrek 4-D – the immersive theater experience that saw guests join the eponymous ogre and Donkey as they try to save Fiona from the ghost of Lord Farquaad – from the parks in recent years. While Hollywood replaced it with the DreamWorks Theatre, the Orlando theme park introduced Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast in its place.

While Universal Studios Florida has since introduced new Shrek features to its DreamWorks Land, and the characters have popped up in Hollywood, the only places you can experience Shrek 4-D today are Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore (which also boasts an entire land inspired by Shrek 2, Far Far Away).

Shrek 4-D Closure

As of this week, however, Shrek 4-D has also been removed from Universal Studios Japan.

The Osaka theme park – which is also home to the OG SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, plus Donkey Kong Country, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Jurassic Park – now lists Shrek 4-D as closed indefinitely on its website as of January 23, 2025. Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic, which is located in the same building, has also closed.

This isn’t the first time the attraction has undergone an extended closure at the park. Shrek 4-D (which is known as Shrek’s 4-D Adventure in Japan) previously underwent an extensive closure in 2024. The attraction shuttered at the beginning of February 2024 and, as per USJ 1, reopened in November 2024.

Where Else Can I Enjoy Shrek Attractions?

Beyond Universal, Shrek fans can also enjoy attractions inspired by the beloved ogre at Motiongate Dubai, a theme park in the UAE that boasts its own indoor DreamWorks land. This is home to two Shrek rides (Shrek’s Merry Fairy Tale Journey and Swamp Celebration), as well as areas inspired by other franchises, including How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar, and Kung-Fu Panda.

Meanwhile, London is home to Shrek’s Adventure! London, an indoor walkthrough experience that also features characters from several other DreamWorks Animation franchises. With the release of Shrek 5 slated for December 2026 (having been pushed back from July for yet another Minions film), we wouldn’t be surprised to see more Shrek experiences pop up in the coming years.

Do you miss Shrek 4-D?