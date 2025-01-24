Magic Kingdom Resort Evacuated, First Responders Called to Scene

Guests at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa experienced an unexpected interruption today as fire alarms blared through the resort, prompting an evacuation.

According to reports from Streaming The Magic, firetrucks quickly arrived on the scene, adding to the concern among guests and Disney fans alike.

A video shared by Streaming The Magic captured the moment alarms were sounding, with guests calmly making their way out of the resort as Cast Members guided them to safety.

The Grand Floridian fire alarms are going off and evacuation is underway. Firetrucks are on the scene. #disneyresorts pic.twitter.com/n3uEy7VzuX — Streaming The Magic (@StreamingMagic) January 24, 2025

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on whether the evacuation was due to an actual emergency or if it was simply a false alarm. Either way, seeing emergency vehicles at one of Disney World’s most iconic resorts is always a bit unsettling.

For those unfamiliar, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of the most luxurious resorts on property, known for its elegant Victorian theming and prime location right next to Magic Kingdom. Naturally, any potential incident there sparks immediate attention, especially with so many guests enjoying their vacations.

At this point, it appears that the situation is under control, with no reports of injuries or visible signs of fire or smoke. However, it’s not uncommon for alarms to be triggered by minor issues such as a faulty sensor, steam, or even someone burning popcorn in their room.

Update: Several guests have informed us that they are now able to return to their rooms.

Disney is known for handling these types of situations efficiently, so whether it was a false alarm or something more serious, the resort’s staff and first responders are well-equipped to manage it.

We’ll keep an eye on any updates and provide more information if Disney releases an official statement. In the meantime, if you’re staying at the Grand Floridian or planning to visit, it’s always good to follow Cast Member instructions and stay aware of any ongoing developments.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is a flagship property at Walt Disney World, offering a stunning lakeside setting with views of Cinderella Castle. Guests staying at the resort enjoy easy access to Magic Kingdom via the Monorail, water taxis, and a scenic walking path, making it a prime choice for those wanting to be close to the magic.

The resort features upscale dining, luxurious accommodations, and classic Disney charm, making it a popular choice for families and couples looking for a premium stay at The Most Magical Place on Earth.