Disney Has Another Huge Problem: Cast Members Are Broken

Cast Members including Disney World President Jeff Vahle outside Cinderella Castle at Disney World

Credit:Jeff Vahle via Instagram

While The Walt Disney Company is being attacked on all sides, something has become clear to guests who have been headed to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort recently: Disney cast members are getting squeezed and, according to some guests, have given up the magic that separates a Disney vacation from other theme parks.

A diverse group of Disney cast members, mostly young adults, are standing closely together, smiling, and looking ahead. They are all wearing teal uniforms with badges. Some are holding hands, creating a sense of unity and celebration. The background shows more people in similar attire.
Credit: Disney

For decades, the pressure of being a Disney cast member was unknown to guests who went to Disney World and Disneyland. Cast members must stay in character no matter what a guest does or says, and they have to work under sometimes dangerous conditions for very little pay.

However, over the last two years, Disney cast members have started pulling back the curtain, and guests are learning what their lives are like in and outside Disney Park.

Last year, cast members at the Walt Disney World Resort took to the streets to protest for higher wages. For many Disney fans, it was the first time they realized the low salaries for those who make the magic at the Disney Parks.

Disneyland Paris Cast Members gather on Main Street, U.S.A.
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney World cast members won a raise, but it came at a time when inflation made their raise mute. Meanwhile, the housing crunch in Central Florida forced more cast members into homelessness with few state resources to help them.

That was followed by this year when Disneyland Resort character cast members unionized. During their plight, they produced videos to explain to guests just how difficult the job can be.

After all that, guests have realized that the struggles of working at the “Happiest Place on Earth” may have broken some cast members.

On social media, one guest posted: “Is it me or are Disney World cast members not nearly as friendly as they used to be?”

Cast Member Unions Vote
Credit: Disney World Resort

In the discussion that followed, nearly everyone agreed that most cast members are outstanding, but a few can ruin the experience. However, a cast member told everyone that guest behavior has also dramatically changed.

One cast member responded on X: 

As a cast member, it’s sad to see those who are so sour and not professional. However, the guests behavior really plays a part in how their day goes. Entitled, rude people really kill the vibe. It shouldn’t affect their whole day but I know it’s hard not to let it happen.

We have all seen the stories of unruly guests who openly berate cast members for the slightest offense or something entirely out of the cast member’s control.

It appears that a combination of rude guests and cast members is feeling the pressure to provide a great experience for people while being unable to afford to live.

Part of the Disney magic is that guests forget about the outside world. Cast members are an integral part of that experience. Disney now has a significant problem that needs to be fixed.

It won’t be easy to ensure that every cast member feels respected in their job and has enough money to live. Otherwise, the Disney experience could be ruined.

What has your recent experience been like with Disney cast members? 

