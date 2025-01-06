Enraged Guest Makes Sure Entitled Mom Is Kicked Off Popular Attraction

As many guests and Disney fans know, the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year’s are some of the busiest at Walt Disney World Resort. The crowds are high, the lines are long, and paying for extras like Lightning Lane can really eat into your budget. During times like this, guests rely on each other to be kind and courteous to make the days as pleasant as possible.

These long days can be very tiring and stressful. When you add an entitled mom to the mix, things can get problematic fast. And one guest was not having any of it.

Reddit user Perfect_Blood_3540 recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios and decided to ride the popular attraction Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

As usual, the attraction’s line was long, but to save time, the Original Poster (OP) decided to join the single-rider queue. That is where they encountered the entitled mom, husband, and their two children.

Now, it is not uncommon for groups of people to enter the single rider line, as they don’t mind being split up. However, this entitled mom and her family didn’t get into the single rider line to wait in a shorter line and ride separately. They quickly began cutting through the line — pushing people aside and making their way to the front of the line.

OP was not going to take that kind of behavior lying down. They quickly got other guests in line to help them, and they reported the family to multiple cast members.

Here’s what happened.

Today, I visited Disney for the first time since I was 9yo. Super fun day, lines longer than I remember but maybe I was just excited back then. My friend and I discovered the single rider lanes and took advantage of that due to the shorter wait times and it did not matter to us to ride separately. As we were waiting in that line, a family of 4 (mom, 2 daughters, and dad) walk through the middle of the line holding hands. Several people are disgruntled and asking what they are doing. Mom claims they forgot something on the ride. They make it to the part of the ride where single riders, fast pass riders, and the original line are all in a similar area. One of the ladies behind me screams “What did you forget?!?” Everyone in the single rider lane is fuming as we all realize she’s just waiting to get on the ride with her kids. They get shuffled into the pre-ride movie area before my friend and I. We are shocked no one brought it to any of the staffs attention. Meanwhile, all the single riders are trauma bonding over this ladies boldness and entitlement. So when my friend and I get shuffled into the pre-ride movie area, I tell one of the staff what the lady and her kids looked like, and what she did. He says, at this point since they are already in the line to board the car, he can’t do much. We make it to the car boarding line and low and behold, there’s the lady and her two kids! I stop yet another employee and explain the situation. She says she will let someone know but walks in the opposite direction of the rider operators. Then, one of the kids runs up to a man directly behind my friend and I, pulls on his arm and says “Come on Dad!”. We turn around and Dad is behind us. He refuses to join his family, probably because he heard everyone in the line complaining about what they did. So everyone starts speaking louder, the whole line. What a terrible example to set for your children. What makes them feel so entitled? Everyone is waiting the same, some people for hours, why do they think they’re special? Why lie to get what you want? The whole line is loudly speaking so these people know exactly what we think of them. Dad continues to hang back and let people get in front of him as he hangs his head in shame and his family inches closer to the front of the line. I had enough at that point. I talked to the people in front of me and asked if I could go let the ride operators know what happened because I’ll be damned if they are getting on this ride! I ask the people in front of me to let me warn the ride operators and they were all happy the step aside. Mom is blocking the walkway because they are next up. I tap her on her side and say “excuse me” and stare her down. She slides over without a word. I then tell the ride operator “This lady and her two children cut the entire line through the single riders line claiming she forgot something. You can ask anyone in this line.” She gives me the most evil, disgusted, shocked glare. I walk back to where my friend was and another woman goes up to the line operator verify my story. Disney Mom is trying to say both of us are lying. Then everyone in line starts yelling and telling the same story, determined not to let her or her kids on the ride. They were eventually escorted out the side door and everyone in line clapped.

Unfortunately, we do not know what happened to the family after they were escorted out of line by Disney cast members. However, we do know that Disney does have rules against line-jumping. It is possible that the family was asked to leave the park entirely, or they were just given a warning and allowed to enjoy the rest of their day.

Some commenters agreed with Disney’s policy and said the guests should have been kicked out.

The entitled woman and her children should have been ejected from the park entirely. Tickets revoked and thrown out.

Others could not believe that the dad appeared to be ashamed, but did not say anything. According to the OP, someone in line spoke to the dad, and he said that he warned his wife not to cut the line. However, that did not absolve the dad of guilt, since he went along with it in the end.

One of the ladies behind me had a conversation with him and from what I understand he warned her not to do that and said it was a bad idea. But in the end, he still held hands and jumped the line too so he’s not any better. He is just the one who had a conscious about it I guess I didn’t see what happened to him because he was still hiding in the back of the line. He never moved from a little corner spot and let everyone pass him. I assume his wife called him though as I’m sure he had the car keys

Line cutting, along with line holding, has become quite a point of contention among guests. Things have gotten so bad that Disney cast members have really started to crack down on one member of a party holding a spot in line for other people in their party.

Unfortunately, while the OP might have handled the situation well, other guests have not. All too often, there have been reports of guests getting into physical altercations with guests who have tried to cut the line at various rides and attractions.

If you ever have to deal with a line cutter, it is best to handle it the way OP did. Find the nearest cast member and let them know what is going on. If they can’t do anything, you can always try to speak to another cast member further down. In this case, perseverance paid off.

