Entitled Universal Guest Shows Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Unfortunately, we live in a society where common sense does not seem very common anymore. Some people have completely forgotten how to behave in public and will act in a way that makes you roll your eyes way too hard. And this bad behavior seems to have gotten worse as social media “influencers” are becoming more common.

Theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort have seen a huge uptick in the number of influencers who frequent their parks. While sometimes influencers can help certain treats, restaurants, and experiences go viral in a good way, they can also ruin the park experience for thousands of other guests because of their entitled behavior.

Related: Enraged Guest Makes Sure Entitled Mom Is Kicked Off Popular Attraction

Universal Studios Hollywood is a very popular Southern California theme park. It is not nearly as large as its Orlando counterpart, but it has its own fun attractions and unique feel.

One thing that Universal Studios Hollywood has that Universal Orlando does not is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, although the Universal Orlando Resort will have its own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD when Epic Universe opens this May.

Related: Universal Changes SUPER NINTENDO WORLD To Make Way for New Land, Starting Next Month

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened in Universal Hollywood in February 2023. It brings guests into the heart of some of their favorite Nintendo games and lets them meet icons like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Guests can even race each other inside Bowser’s Castle in an exciting 3-D attraction!

Sadly, one guest and wanna-be “influencer” who visited the new land recently proved why we can’t have nice things, how beautiful displays and attractions can get broken or damaged quickly, and why employees have had enough.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Wonders of Magic, a woman can be seen walking up to one of the yellow Question boxes that are so common and popular in Super Mario Bros. games. The display is intended for guests to pose under. However, this woman decided that she did not want to take the photo the way Universal intended. She wanted to be unique.

So, the woman walked over to the box and the large bricks it was between, climbed onto a fence, and then hoisted herself onto the top of the question box. In the video, she can also be seen looking around, possibly to make sure the coast was clear.

This is why many things are inclosed and roped off in the theme parks in the states versus Japan or many other parks around the world.

This is why many things are inclosed and roped off in the theme parks in the states versus Japan or many other parks around the world. pic.twitter.com/7nKg1Gy2aq — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) January 22, 2025

Related: Universal Confirms New Coaster Will “Jump Track” as Entire New Land, Attractions Announced

Thankfully, a Universal team member was keeping an eye out and quickly yelled at her to get off the display. The woman jumped down and then posed under the box, as she was supposed to do all along.

Commenters were shocked by the woman’s disrespectful behavior, and many of them said that she should have been kicked out of the theme park and banned for life. However, based on the video, it does not appear that she was disciplined.

If you visit a theme park, whether it be a Disney or Universal park, you are expected to behave in a certain way. If you do not behave appropriately, you might find yourself being kicked out and possibly receiving a lifetime ban.

Have you ever seen an entitled influencer misbehave at a theme park? What happened? Share what happened in the comments!