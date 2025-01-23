Disney Announces New Price Increases Effective Immediately for All Travelers

Guests should expect to pay a little more for their upcoming Disney vacation.

Related: New Disney Location and Characters Unveiled in Surprise Announcement

Disney Cruise Line has revealed an increase in the recommended gratuities for passengers for all sailings beginning January 23, 2025. The gratuity paid toward service members aboard Disney’s various cruise ships has always been a recommendation, and passengers are free to give what they want, but the recommended amount has increased as both vacationers and The Walt Disney Company enter the new year.

Disney Cruise Line was incorporated in 1996, with its first sailing taking place in 1998 with the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney has expanded its fleet of ships significantly and now owns and operates a total of six different vessels. The newest additions to Disney Cruise Line are the Wish and the Treasure, which set sail in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Just like a trip to the Disney theme parks, a Disney Cruise Line vacation can be quite pricey, with the company’s new gratuity announcement adding to the cost.

Disney Raises Recommended Gratuities on Cruise Ships

Related: Universal Studios Confirms 2025 Demolition of Iconic Theme Park Ride After 15+ Years

According to Disney Cruise Line’s latest announcement, the company is updating the pre-paid gratuity for non-concierge guests to $1.50 per person per day. This money goes toward positions such as the Dining Room Server and their assistants, as well as stateroom hosts and hostesses. The total recommended gratuity is $16 per person per day.

For concierge-level travelers, the recommended gratuity has increased to $3.75 per person per day, for a total of $27.25 per person per day.

It’s important to note that the increased price does not apply to those who have already pre-paid gratuities for an upcoming sailing.

Related: Disney Adults Might Not Want To Get Married – Here’s Why

Disney recently canceled multiple 2025 sailings aboard its Fantasy ship, confirming the news earlier this month. Those affected by the cancelation are being offered full refunds in addition to discounts on future sailings if they choose to book one. The Disney Fantasy, first christened in 2012, is often regarded as one of Disney’s best cruise ships.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty more in store for Disney Cruise Line, with the company confirming several more ships will soon join the fleet. In 2022, Disney purchased an unfinished vessel from Genting Hong Kong after the company went bankrupt, allowing Disney to swoop in and grab the ship, the Global Dream, for far below what it would normally be worth.

This ship, now known as the Disney Adventure, will set sail out of Singapore this December. Disney’s other upcoming new ship, the Disney Destiny, will set sail for its maiden voyage this November and will feature some of the company’s most ambitious amenities and experiences ever seen on a Disney Cruise Line vessel.

Among these exciting experiences are a top-deck roller coaster and spinner ride, as well as richly detailed shops, eateries, and bars.

Will you be setting sail with Disney Cruise Line this year?