New Disney Location and Characters Unveiled in Surprise Announcement

What great news! Disney announced today that it would celebrate the grand opening of Disney Wonderful World of Sweets in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort this afternoon. This delightful addition promises to satisfy every sweet tooth with a variety of treats, including both new offerings and fan-favorite classics.

Meet Poppi: The New Popcorn Bucket Star

The highlight of the store’s debut is the introduction of Poppi, an all-new character turned collectible popcorn bucket. Exclusively available at Disney’s Wonderful World of Sweets, Poppi is already generating buzz among Disney fans and collectors alike. With its adorable design and exclusive status, Poppi is poised to become a must-have souvenir.

Guests visiting the new store can indulge in a delectable lineup of snacks. Disney has introduced new treats like Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn, a rich, buttery option that pairs perfectly with a stroll through Downtown Disney.

Returning favorites like caramel apples and churro toffee also make an appearance, ensuring that long-time Disney snack lovers won’t be disappointed. Disney shared its excitement on social media, saying:

“Pop in to discover new treats like Werther’s Original Caramel popcorn alongside returning favorites including caramel apples and churro toffee. And say hello to Poppi, an all-new character turned popcorn bucket available only at Disney Wonderful World of Sweets! 🍿”

A Sweet Addition to Downtown Disney

Located in the bustling Downtown Disney District, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets adds a touch of whimsy and indulgence to the shopping and dining experience. With its charming design and a mouthwatering selection of treats, the store is expected to become a favorite stop for Disneyland visitors looking to bring a little extra magic home.

Whether you’re a collector eager to grab Poppi or a foodie ready to explore the tasty offerings, Disney’s Wonderful World of Sweets promises a magical and delicious experience. Be sure to stop by and immerse yourself in the sweetest addition to Downtown Disney!