Demolition at “The Happiest Place on Earth” – Disneyland Closing Fan-Favorite Ride

Disney sets its sights on a classic attraction.

A new demolition permit has been issued for the Red Trolley Car at the original Disneyland Resort in California. The historic attraction has been part of Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure theme park since 2012, offering guests a unique way to navigate the theme park.

While change is often a constant and necessary part of any theme park’s life, few have seen as many transformations and upgrades as Disney’s California Adventure. The West Coast theme park did not receive very high praise when it first opened in 2001, with many guests feeling underwhelmed, both by its theme and its selection of rides and attractions.

Disney would go back to the drawing board multiple times in an attempt to reinvigorate California Adventure, eventually rededicating the theme park in 2012. Along with special events and experiences, Disney opened the Red Trolley Car during the park’s rededication.

The attraction has been a fan-favorite ever since, acting as its own form of public transportation. However, this all ends in 2025, with Disney now setting its sights on the shiny red train car.

Disneyland has filed a demolition permit for its Red Trolley Car experience, according to a new finding by Twitter/X user ThemeParkIQ. According to the information provided, the new permit involves the teardown of the Red Trolley Car building and is valued at $9 million.

New: Disneyland has been issued a permit for the demolition of the Red Car Trolley building at Disney California Adventure. This is the first permit issued for the new work on the Avengers Campus expansion. The permit is valued at $9 Million. Permit Entry: DCA – Building 909 – Demolition: 2,634 sq. ft. (S-1) building with foundation to be removed and utilities to be capped.

The final day to ride the Red Trolley Car will be February 8, with the attraction to close permanently on February 9, 2025. Disney announced this closure late last year, something that came as quite a surprise for both new and longtime Disneyland fans.

The Red Trolley Car is being shuttered to make way for a new expansion to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. This Marvel-themed land opened in 2021 and invites guests to live out their wildest superhero or supervillain fantasies.

During their time at Avengers Campus, guests have the chance to run into some of Marvel’s most famous characters, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Loki, Thor, and many more.

Several rides are also offered at Avengers Campus, with the Red Trolley Car closing to allow room for several more. One of these will be Disneyland’s highly anticipated and long-awaited “E-ticket” Marvel experience.

This new ride was first announced by Disney several years ago, with some assuming the project had been scrapped. However, at Disney’s 2024 D23 event, the company confirmed work would soon start on the ambitious and exciting new Marvel-themed attraction, which pits guests and dozens of other Marvel superheroes against King Thanos.

Are you sad to see the Red Trolley Car close?