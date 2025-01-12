Legendary Disney Renaissance Animator Passes Away

After Walt Disney died in 1966, his brother Roy took over full leadership responsibility for the studio he and his brother founded. Sadly, Roy died just four years later. After that, Donn Tatum, Card Walker, and Walt’s son-in-law Ron Miller took over as heads of the Mouse House, with Wolfgang Reitherman taking over control of Walt Disney Animation.

Unfortunately, without Walt and Roy leading the way, Disney’s animated films took a huge downturn. While there was the odd success, like The Rescuers (1977), many of the films didn’t have that signature Disney magic.

Then, in 1984, Michael Eisner became CEO, and things took a drastic turn. Eisner removed the old guard and replaced them with a new one. He also renamed the studio Walt Disney Feature Animation.

Four years later, the time period known as the Disney Renaissance was born.

The Disney Renaissance lasted from 1989 through 1999, and during that time, a number of iconic Disney films were released. The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994), and Mulan (1998) are just a few of those films.

Sadly, we have learned that one of the animators who was key to the Disney Renaissance has passed away.

Mike Toth, who animated many hit Disney films, passed away on December 29. Two weeks after his death, his daughter recently shared news of his passing on Facebook.

According to his daughter, Christine, he passed away after losing a battle with alcoholism.

Hello everyone. My name is Christine Vergara, and my dad is Michael (Mike) Toth. He was an animator in Burbank, CA for a very long time, working for studios such as Filmation, Baer Animation, and Walt Disney Studios. My father died on December 29th from a long battle with alcoholism. My dad’s last animation job was with Walt Disney, which gave him over a decade long career with them and the chance to work on numerous classic films. He lost his job from Disney in the early 2000’s, and it destroyed him, leading him to his battle with alcohol and depression. After him and my mom separated, he lived in a camper on his truck, rented rooms, slept in parks and on the streets, was in and out of jail and halfway houses. About 5 years ago, my dad was living on the streets of LA, and I managed to bring him to where I currently live in New Mexico, in hopes of getting him off the streets, caring for him, and maybe helping him with his addiction. I am posting this here in hopes that maybe someone knew him, or even saw him at one of his many Comic Con appearances. My dad was the most generous, loving, kind hearted person I knew. He loved everyone he met, treating them as though he had known them his whole life. He loved God, and kindly spread the word when given a chance. I feel broken without my dad. I loved my father more than words could ever express. I hope he knows now just how loved he was in life, and even more so in death. Despite his struggles and the pain it put my family through, he was a loving father, and a wonderful grandfather. I just wanted to share my dad’s story, and awareness to those struggling with alcohol or substance abuse. My dad was a wonderful man, and alcohol cut his time short. Please enjoy his art. I hope you all have a wonderful day.

During his time with Disney, Mr. Toth worked on half a dozen legendary Disney animated films, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Hercules (1997), Mulan (1998), Tarzan (1999), and Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001).

Sadly, Mr. Toth lost his job with Disney in the early 2000s, and according to his daughter, that event broke him and that is when his battle with addiction really began. He struggled with alcoholism and depression, which led to his divorce, subsequent homelessness, and time spent in and out of jail.

After years of struggling, Ms. Vergara was finally able to move her father to New Mexico to live with her and her family. While her father might have had a tumultuous life, his daughter knew that he loved her and that he was a good person battling some serious demons.

According to The Magpie Agency, Toth developed a love for Warner Bros. cartoons as a child in the 1940s and pursued his dream career as an animator starting in 1978 at Filmation Studios. There, he contributed to beloved Saturday morning cartoons such as He-Man and She-Ra, Fat Albert, Tarzan, BraveStarr, Ghostbusters, and The New Adventures of Tom & Jerry.

He also worked as a freelancer for Bill Melendez on several Peanuts projects, including Snoopy’s Reunion, This Is America, Charlie Brown, and It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown.

At the end of the post, Ms. Vergara said that she wanted to share her father’s story, so those battling similar addictions could possibly be inspired to get the help they need. Alcoholism cut her father’s life short, but it does not have to end another.

We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Mike Toth.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, there is help available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is a free and confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You can visit their website or call (800) 662-HELP (4357).