Most Quotable Disney Movie? Animated Features Dominate New List

If you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ll likely often find yourself quoting lines from some of your favorite films. It doesn’t matter if you’re at the dinner table, in the office, or at school; some of us with a huge heart for Disney can’t help but belt out lines from Mary Poppins (1964), The Lion King (1994), or Toy Story (1995)).

It’s just a deeply ingrained part of who we are! We’re not really to blame; The Walt Disney Company, a master at creating memorable experiences, has created excitable wrinkles in our brains with their quotable Disney movies.

To be fair, most of Disney’s animated features have significantly impacted us, so quoting them or applying their mantras to everyday situations in our lives is to be expected. Years of watching our favorite Disney Princess belt out truly memorable lines at Disney World or on the Disney Channel have left a deep-seated resonation in our brains.

Maybe it’s a coping mechanism to keep the magic alive in our everyday lives; who knows? Either way, most of us have little issue running around dropping lines from Peter Pan (1953), The Little Mermaid (1989), or even Mickey Mouse.

Some common Quotable Disney Movie one-liners you might hear or even use from day to day:

The Lion King : “Remember who you are.”

: “Remember who you are.” Toy Story : “To infinity and beyond!”

: “To infinity and beyond!” Mary Poppins : “Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”

: “Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” The Little Mermaid : “Life is the bubbles!”

: “Life is the bubbles!” Peter Pan : “All you need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.”

: “All you need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.” Winnie the Pooh : “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” Finding Nemo : “Just keep swimming.”

: “Just keep swimming.” Beauty and the Beast : “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

: “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Aladdin : “Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.”

: “Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.” Cinderella : “Have courage and be kind.”

: “Have courage and be kind.” Hunchback of Notre Dame: “Love is like a tree: it grows by itself, roots itself deeply in our being, and continues to flourish over a heart in ruin.”

Of course, these are only a few out-of-the-box examples of Quotable Disney Movies. There are plenty more familiar to choose from. Even outside of Disney animated features, when we dive into Marvel, Star Wars, and films like Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), plenty of quotable moments adhere to situations we face daily.

In doing some research for this article, we came across an interesting article from Collider highlighting the most quotable animated films of all time. As Disney Movies have been the standard in animation for decades, it’s no surprise that familiar favorites dominate their list. What would a quotable animated film list be without a Disney movie or two?

Topping their list was Shrek (2001). Although not a Disney film, it’s hard to argue with this placement. However, Disney’s presence is made known quickly, as The Emporer’s New Groove (2000) comes storming in at number 2:

“The early 2000s was an interesting time for Disney animation. Out of the studio’s very varied output, The Emperor’s New Groove is one that has undoubtedly broken from the pack and has only become more beloved with time. The buddy comedy adventure tells the hilarious tale of spoiled emperor Kuzco (David Spade) who must reclaim his throne and learn to be kinder to the peasants, including the kindhearted Pacha (John Goodman,) after Kuzco’s been turned into a llama by his wicked former advisor Yzma (Eartha Kitt.)”

Disney, well Pixar in this case, continues its chart-topping right behind their 2000 hit, with Toy Story coming in at number 3:

“Of course, its popularity also comes from its lovable and immensely quotable cast of toy characters. Buzz has “to infinity and beyond!” as his catchphrase; the little green aliens saying “Ooooooooh….” whenever they’re awestruck; and Woody’s pull string gives him lots of in-universe iconic lines when pulled, like “there’s a snake in my boot!” Plus, if there’s anything Toy Story has taught the generations who love it, “you’ve got a friend in me” is a pretty lovely motto to have.”

A quick hiatus and another true Disney classic comes back in hot at Number 5, The Lion King! With memorable moments and quotes like “Hakuna Matata” and “Slimy, yet satisfying,” I personally feel as if The Lion King is a little low on this list!

Right behind Simba and company comes Hercules! The 1997 epic animated film is a solid selection for quotable Disney Movies. Rounding out their list for Disney, right behind South Park, is Finding Nemo (2003).

Although not a perfect list, leaving out classics like Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, and several other Disney Movie choices, it’s hard to argue the inclusions that did make Collider’s article. However, I’d argue that adding in a few Disney Movie Quotes from Mickey Mouse, and maybe even Walt Disney himself (I know, he’s not animated) would do Disney better justice!