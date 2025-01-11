Are These Disney World Rides Really That Bad? Things You May Want To Avoid in EPCOT

What are the worst-rated rides at Disney’s EPCOT?

EPCOT is a very special theme park, not just compared to the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort but to other theme parks in general. Short for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,” EPCOT has become world-famous, ranking high in terms of global theme park attendance numbers.

While there’s tons of fun to be had during a day or night at EPCOT, the theme park definitely has a few duds up its sleeves. Take a look as we explore some of EPCOT’s least popular and most controversial rides.

Mission: SPACE

Starting off with what is perhaps the least-loved attraction in all of Walt Disney World, Mission: SPACE seeks to take guests on a riveting space exploration journey, complete with intense g-forces and an incredibly claustrophobic ride vehicle.

Mission: SPACE has been operating for decades but never manages to rank high with guests. First, it is incredibly intense and not in your typical “scary roller coaster” way. Instead of using a roller coaster or trackless ride system, Mission: SPACE places guests in a tight spaceship cockpit. This cockpit spins at incredibly fast speeds around a main centrifuge, giving guests the feeling of weightlessness.

The ride’s cockpit also tends to be an issue among guests, as it’s incredibly claustrophobic and restrictive. We have to admit Mission: SPACE is a lot of fun if riders can handle the g-forces, but it’s hard to deny there’s a lot of other stuff that just might be more worth guests’ time.

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

This one may ruffle a few feathers, but Journey Into Imagination with Figment consistently ranks as one of Disney World’s least-liked attractions as well. From its abrasive show elements to its cringe-inducing comedy, Journey Into Imagination with Figment can probably be described by one word for most guests: corny.

This is not to say the ride doesn’t have a long and rich history at EPCOT, with Journey Into Imagination being considered one of Disney’s best attractions at one time. Originally opening as Journey Into Imagination in 1983, the ride has undergone significant changes over the years, eventually reopening as Journey Into Imagination with Figment in 2002.

While there’s a lot of fun music, bright colors, and the titular figure to be seen, for many, Journey Into Imagination with Figment represents the worst of Disney’s design choices. During their journey, guests are pelted by nasty skunk sprays, blasted with compressed air, and taken into pitch-black rooms. It’s an adventure for the senses, certainly, but Figment and his original attraction was all about imagination, something that seems to have been lost with time.

Many fans have hoped Journey Into Imagination with Figment would receive a major retooling by Disney, one that would solve the attraction’s problems. The company used the Figment character on its social media channels several years ago as a tease, but so far, nothing has come of this development.

Awesome Planet

Perhaps the attraction with the fewest fans is Awesome Planet, a film that tells the story of Earth through a number of different effects. Guests are invited to sit down for this 10-minute movie and experience a “call to action” regarding the planet we all call home.

It’s not that Awesome Planet is a “bad” attraction, but rather that guests simply don’t know or care about it in the first place. Located at the top of The Land pavilion, guests often run right by Awesome Planet on their way to more exciting attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land.

Just like money, time is extremely limited during a Walt Disney World vacation, and as such, guests want to maximize their day as much as possible. This means smaller, less exciting attractions like Awesome Planet simply get left in the dust. This is not to say that Awesome Planet’s message or purpose is unworthy, but when you ask someone to choose between a 10-minute film about the Earth and a roller coaster featuring Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the choice is likely pretty easy for most.

While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of magical experiences, EPCOT remains the resort’s most unique theme park. It blends entertainment with education, and the primary goal is to inform guests about technology, both past and present, in fun ways.

This is why guests will find all kinds of educational experiences within the theme park’s gates. Rides like Living with the Land and Spaceship Earth teach guests about the relationship humans have with the Earth and each other. Communication is a key part of life and is one of the core tenets of EPCOT, with several attractions focusing on how humanity has overcome obstacles in the search for a brighter future.

EPCOT’s core message has certainly been toned down over the decades, with the park’s newer rides and attractions certainly stretching the definition of “educational.”

Do you agree with this list? What are your least favorite Disney World attractions?