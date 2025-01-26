Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

After Fan Backlash, Universal Orlando Turning Controversial Ride Back to Original

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine
The Universal globe with gold letters stands prominently at the entrance of Universal Orlando Resort.

Credit: Aditya Vyas, Unsplash

Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal Orlando has seen several changes since its grand opening in 2016. Originally, the attraction offered guests a mix of outdoor and indoor experiences, with the excitement building as they moved through the queue wearing 3D glasses.

The ride’s combination of physical sets, immersive screens, and a massive King Kong animatronic made it a standout addition to Universal’s lineup.

The outdoor portion of the experience added to the adventure, with themed elements that made visitors feel like they were truly exploring the mysterious Skull Island. Fog effects, dim lighting, and the sounds of distant creatures helped set the scene before guests stepped into the show building for the main ride.

Universal Attraction Suffers Extended Closure After Technical Issue - Skull Island Reign of Kong
Credit: Inside The Magic

Over time, Universal made several changes to the attraction, transitioning it into a fully indoor experience. The outdoor queue was removed, and the need for 3D glasses was eliminated. Instead, the ride now relies on high-definition screens and enhanced lighting effects to create an immersive environment without the extra accessories.

This update not only streamlined operations but also improved accessibility for guests who may have found 3D glasses uncomfortable or cumbersome. The revised experience keeps the heart of the adventure intact while offering a more seamless and guest-friendly approach.

Guests stand outside the entrance for Skull Island: Reign of Kong, which is made of rocks.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Recently, there have been signs of further changes at the attraction. Construction walls and scrims have been placed outside the entrance, leading to speculation about possible improvements. Some reports suggest that crews have been working on fresh concrete and thematic updates, which could mean the return of certain elements from the original outdoor queue.

The possibility of new enhancements inside the ride is also being discussed among theme park fans, with hopes that Universal may introduce updated effects or refine existing animatronics to keep the attraction fresh and exciting.

Despite these changes, Skull Island: Reign of Kong remains a popular draw at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Whether guests experienced the original version with 3D glasses or the updated ride without them, the attraction continues to offer thrilling encounters with one of cinema’s most iconic monsters.

The ongoing enhancements demonstrate Universal’s commitment to maintaining the ride’s appeal and ensuring it remains a must-visit experience for years to come.

