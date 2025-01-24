Urgent Action Announced After 1,000+ Emergencies Reported at Disney Resort

Action is being taken after a spike in emergency calls at one Disney resort.

Disney parks are renowned for immersing guests in the magic, but even in a place built on the power of Mickey Mouse, real-world issues can still arise. Theme parks, no matter how well-managed, are not immune to accidents, medical emergencies, or unexpected incidents.

This has proven all too true over the years, with instances where emergencies disrupted the magic. Ride malfunctions, medical issues, and even weather-related dangers have led to park evacuations and guest injuries.

For example, in 2023, a fire broke out during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland, forcing the show to be halted and guests to be moved to safety as the show’s dragon went up in flames.

In another case, Disney’s Skyliner gondola system has suffered temporary breakdowns, leaving passengers swaying in mid-air, while multiple guests have been hospitalized for illnesses and injuries while riding and boarding everything from Space Mountain to Under the Sea — Journey of The Little Mermaid.

At one Disney resort, emergency calls have become so frequent in recent years that they’ve sparked the construction of a new fire station.

As per MSN, Tokyo Disney Resort – which opened in Japan in 1983 as the first international Disney resort – has experienced 1,900+ emergency calls as more tourists visit its two theme parks. It’s thought that roughly 90% of its calls are from Tokyo Disney Resort guests who feel ill or have other medical needs.

To help tackle the demand, the city of Urayasu in Chiba Prefecture plans to begin construction of its new fire station in August. This will reportedly be equipped with a fire truck and an ambulance and staffed by about 20 people when it opens in 2027.

This supports recent plans to introduce a new lodging tax in the area. Should this be enforced, Tokyo Disney Resort guests would be among those required to pay an extra fee on top of their hotel costs in Urayasu.

This would apply whether they were staying on property at Tokyo Disney Resort hotels, such as the recently-opened Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, or Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, or staying at a nearby hotel.

More Tourists Flock to Tokyo Disney Resort

The number of international tourists visiting Tokyo Disney Resort has skyrocketed in recent years as many take advantage of the Japanese yen’s current weak position versus the U.S. dollar.

It helps that Tokyo Disney Resort has long been considered Disney’s best resort – despite the fact it’s not technically a “Disney” park. Owned and operated by The Oriental Land Company, both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are renowned for their attention to detail.

Standout attractions at the resort include the likes of Journey to the Center of the Earth (which sees guests venture inside a volcano), Pooh’s Hunny Hunt (which is, in our opinion, the world’s best Winnie the Pooh ride), and Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Last year, Disney fans worldwide were left seething in jealousy as Tokyo DisneySea opened what may be the most immersive fairytale-inspired Disney park land to date. Fantasy Springs features three mini-lands inspired by Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953), each bearing its own impressive attractions. While initially restricted to guests without a Standby Pass, Premier Access, or a Fantasy Springs Passport, Fantasy Springs is now open to all.

Have you ever been forced to call emergency services while at Tokyo Disney Resort?