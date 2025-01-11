One of Disney’s Hottest New Theme Park Attractions Is Now Free, but There’s a Catch

One of Disney’s hottest and newest expansions is now free for all, but there’s a catch.

Related: Disney Hiring New Spider-Man, Hercules, and Jack Sparrow for Upcoming Performances

Guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea can now enjoy Fantasy Springs, the theme park’s newest expansion without a Standby Pass or Disney Premier Access. This means that guests can now enjoy Fantasy Springs for free, marking a big shift in the expansion and the rest of the Tokyo Disney Resort as a whole.

Fantasy Springs officially opened in June 2024, adding a whole ton of fun and magic to the already-action-packed Tokyo Disney Resort.

Located in the resort’s Tokyo DisneySea theme park, guests are invited to get lost in their own Tangled, Peter Pan, and Frozen-inspired stories, with each one of these iconic films having their own attractions.

However, to combat incredibly long lines and intense crowds, Tokyo Disney’s Fantasy Springs has only been open to guests with a valid Standby Pass or Disney Premier Access.

This all ends in 2025, with guests able to enter the land for free.

Related: Disney Implements Major Location Changes After Fan Backlash

A Standby Pass or current Disney Premier Access certification is still required to enjoy the rides and attractions sprinkled throughout Fnatasy Springs, but guests can now at least enter the land for free, taking in its incredible atmosphere and theming.

As stated earlier, Fantasy Springs is anchored by Peter Pan, Frozen, and Tangled, and features four new rides.

The worlds of these animated films come to life in Fantasy Springs, with guests able to travel across a bridge as if they were one of Arendelle’s residents. Guests can also stop by Rapunzel’s Tower, which is located next to a gorgeous waterfall.

Finally, guests can explore Peter Pan’s Neverland, which features Captain Hook’s ship and Skull Rock.

In addition to Fantasy Springs, guests can also enjoy Tokyo Disney’s new Fantasy Springs Hotel, which offers travel breathtaking views of the resort and exclusive perks.

Guests staying at the hotel can enter Fantasy Springs by presenting their “Proof of Stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel” at the Fantasy Springs Entrance or the Fantasy Springs Entryway.

A Park ticket will be required to enter the Park.

Depending on the operating conditions of the day, there may be no entry restrictions to Fantasy Springs. Please check the operating conditions on your day of visit.

If the admission restriction for the area is not instated, you will not need to show your Proof of Stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel at the Fantasy Springs Entryway. Please note that you will need to show your Proof of Stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel to both enter and exit the Park using the Fantasy Springs Entrance.

Have you been to Fantasy Springs? What is your favorite themed land at a Disney park?