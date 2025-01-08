Disney Implements Major Location Changes After Fan Backlash

Disneyland Resort has taken significant steps to address guest concerns with Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond gift shop, located in New Orleans Square. The shop, which opened at the end of 2024, faced an array of critiques from fans who felt its initial presentation fell short of Disney’s typically high standards. However, recent changes suggest that Disney has not only heard the feedback but acted decisively to enhance the shop’s ambiance and attention to detail.

Fixes Fans Will Appreciate

Since its opening, Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond has undergone several updates to address common complaints. These fixes were published to X, where they gained further exposure.

Blending the Exterior : One of the shop’s most criticized design flaws was the exposed metal along the bottom edge of its exterior. Disney has now resolved this by covering the metal with wood that matches the building’s base, creating a more cohesive and immersive aesthetic.

: One of the shop’s most criticized design flaws was the exposed metal along the bottom edge of its exterior. Disney has now resolved this by covering the metal with wood that matches the building’s base, creating a more cohesive and immersive aesthetic. Enhanced Theming : Fans lamented the lack of detail around the shop’s exterior. In response, Disney has added numerous props and aged the building’s façade to align better with the haunted, historic charm of New Orleans Square. These updates provide a more captivating atmosphere and immersive storytelling for visitors.

: Fans lamented the lack of detail around the shop’s exterior. In response, Disney has added numerous props and aged the building’s façade to align better with the haunted, historic charm of New Orleans Square. These updates provide a more captivating atmosphere and immersive storytelling for visitors. AI Artwork Removal: Inside the shop, guests noted the presence of an AI-generated photo, which drew criticism for being out of place in a park celebrated for its artistry and craftsmanship. The controversial image has now been removed, signaling Disney’s commitment to maintaining the handcrafted charm expected by its audience.

Inside is incredible and while there was AI photos (1 thankfully removed), it’s absolutely great.

A Return to Disney Standards

The updates to Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond reflect Disney’s broader dedication to guest satisfaction and immersive storytelling. Fans had pointed out that the shop’s original design felt rushed or incomplete compared to the rest of New Orleans Square’s meticulously crafted spaces. The changes not only address these concerns but elevate the shop to a level more fitting of its namesake, Madame Leota, the iconic character from the Haunted Mansion attraction.

The improvements have already drawn praise from fans, with many expressing appreciation for Disney’s willingness to listen and respond to their concerns. As Disney continues to fine-tune its offerings, the updates to Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond serve as a reminder of the company’s dedication to creating magical experiences. The shop now feels more like a worthy extension of the Haunted Mansion’s legacy, and its transformation has left fans eager to revisit this spellbinding destination.