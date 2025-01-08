Disney Hiring New Spider-Man, Hercules, and Jack Sparrow for Upcoming Performances

Disney is looking to hire several new performers to portray some of its most iconic characters.

The Walt Disney Company has sent out a casting call for several different shows that will be held on its newest cruise ship, the Disney Destiny. Disney is looking for performers to play some of its most iconic and recognizable characters, like Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Tiana. Disney is also looking for a slate of performers for its upcoming Hercules show and has sent out casting calls for all of the major players, including Meg, Phil, Pain, Panic, and Hercules himself.

Over the last few years, Disney has significantly upgraded its cruise shop selection, with even more changes and additions coming over the next decade. The Disney Wish set sail in 2022, and the Disney Treausre, the company’s newest ship, hit the high seas in December 2024.

The Disney Destiny is scheduled to make its maiden voyage in November 2025. Like previous ships in the fleet, the Destiny will have its own core theme, which will center around classic Disney heroes and villains. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will play a big role on the ship, with Disney’s new casting also mentioning performers to play Spider-Man, Loki, Black Panther, and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Disney is also seeking to fill female-identifying roles such as Rapunzel, Belle, Cruella, Maleficent, and Moana.

Below is Disney’s official casting call:

Gonna Shout it from the Mountaintops!! The Disney Destiny cruise ship will launch late 2025 featuring the much-anticipated, exclusive to the Disney Destiny – Disney Hercules – Director/Choreographers Marcel and Kevin Wilson will bring to life this fresh and modern take tailor-made for a live theatre audience. Frozen, A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure will round out the repertory offerings. We’ll hire a skilled cast of repertory singers, actors, and dancers for the Walt Disney Theatre. Rehearsal target mid-2025 in Toronto Canada. Be a part of this ground-breaking experience! Disney Live Entertainment Talent Casting strives to represent the cultural and ethnic backgrounds of our diverse characters while continuing to maintain the embodiment and artistic spirit of these roles. We also aspire to create a more inclusive and accessible world by reimagining the way we tell stories and who tells them. Disney Cruise Line’s Walt Disney Theatre productions have an inclusive casting approach, open and welcoming to all performers for all roles.

Auditions for the characters will be held in Hollywood, Atlanta, London, and New York through March of 2025. For more information on how the audition process works, visit Disney’s official webpage.

Much like the Disney theme parks, Disney Cruise Line passengers have the chance to meet and greet characters at different parts of the ship. Given the number of characters Disney is looking to cast, it’s likely guests will be able to stop most of these famous faces as they explore the ship naturally.

Also set to launch this year is the Disney Adventure, a ship Disney purchased from a different company and transformed into its own highly-themed vessel. Originally titled the Global Dream, Disney purchased the unfinished ship from Genting Hong Kong for $40 million.

Will you be setting sail on a Disney Cruise Line vacation this year? What is your favorite Disney cruise ship?