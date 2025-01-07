How Guests Can Visit DOZENS Of Theme Parks For Just $190!

While places like Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disney, and Disneyland Paris might be the only vacation destinations for a lot of people, they are not the only theme parks in the world. In fact, in the United States alone, reports indicate that there are more than 600 theme parks!

Can you imagine that? That’s an average of more than 10 theme parks per state! That’s a lot of roller coasters, carousels, Ferris wheels, corn dogs, cotton candy — the list is endless.

Related: Disney and Universal Prepare for Next Top Theme Park

Even though Disney and Universal might be at the top of a lot of vacation lists, people around the country love theme parks like Six Flags, Cedar Point, Kings Dominion, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

And what if we told you that you could visit all of those theme parks for just $190, parking included? Yes, we’re serious!

It’s called the Cedar Point All Park Passport, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Related: America’s Theme Park Building Boom Is Crushing Disney World

The Cedar Point All Park Passport is a season pass add-on that can be added to both the Cedar Point Gold and Cedar Point Prestige Pass. With the All Park Passport, guests can have unlimited access to all Cedar Fair Parks throughout 2025. And better yet, the pass includes parking, which adds up to a heck of a lot of savings.

Cedar Fair Parks owns more than 40 theme parks throughout the United States and even one in Canada. Guests can visit places like Kings Dominion, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Carowinds, Knott’s Berry Farm, and more.

Here is just a sampling of the theme parks that guests can visit, courtesy of the Cedar Point website:

A 2025 Cedar Point Gold or Prestige Pass with the All Park Passport add-on may be used to access the following legacy Cedar Fair parks today:

California’s Great America (Santa Clara, CA)

Canada’s Wonderland (Vaughan, ON)

Carowinds (Charlotte, NC)

Cedar Point (Sandusky, OH)

Cedar Point Shores (Sandusky, OH)

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Allentown, PA)

Kings Dominion & Soak City (Doswell, VA)

Kings Island (Mason, OH)

Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, CA)

Knott’s Soak City (Buena Park, CA)

Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure (Muskegon, MI)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, TX)

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)

Valleyfair & Soak City (Shakopee, MN)

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun (Kansas City, MO)

Related: Cedar Point Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy, Family Escorted off Property After Breaking Amusement Park Rules

Plus, your 2025 Cedar Point Gold or Prestige Pass with the All Park Passport add-on will be valid for entry to and parking at legacy Six Flags parks starting January 6th, 2025, including:

Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia, CA)

Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson, NJ)

Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, IL)

Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio, TX)

Six Flags Over Georgia (Austell, GA)

And More!

Guests who visit the Cedar Point Season Pass webpage will be given step-by-step instructions on how they can add the All Park Pass to the Gold or Prestige memberships.

The Gold Pass is only $23 per month for five months after a $35 down payment for a total of $150. The Prestige Pass is available for just $56 for five months after a down payment of $70. The total price for the Prestige Pass is $350.

With this All Park Passport, you can live out your theme park dreams all year long!

What is your favorite Cedar Fair theme park? Will you be taking advantage of the All Park Passport? Let us know in the comments!