Universal Confirms Updated ‘Jaws’ Ride, Invites 30 Guests for First Experience

One Universal Studios theme park has confirmed a bold new update for Jaws.

There was a time when Jaws (1975) fans could immerse themselves in the thrill of Steven Spielberg’s iconic film at three Universal theme parks.

Back in 2012, however, Universal Studios Florida axed its version of the attraction – which takes guests on a boat ride gone wrong through Amity Island, complete with a scarily realistic animatronic great white shark – to make way for its Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley expansion, leaving just Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan to hold down the fort.

Technically, the latter is the only one to boast an entire Jaws ride. At Universal’s OG theme park, the Jaws encounter makes up just a small part of its Studio Tour. Guests wanting the full fear factor will need to travel to Osaka, Japan, where the attraction remains one of the most popular in the entire park.

Universal Updates Jaws Ride

As of November, this ride has received a major update at the theme park.

According to USJ 1, Universal has changed the ride so that it now runs on renewable energy, not regular fuel. Technically, it uses biodiesel made from waste cooking oil, such as potato frying oil, from the park’s restaurants, which is mixed with 5% diesel.

This makes it the first attraction at the park to run on sustainable energy. Universal Studios Japan is on a mission to address environmental issues under its CSR slogan, “LOVE HAS NO LIMIT,” which aims to reduce its impact on the environment by making effective use of limited resources.

Universal made the switch as of November 22, inviting 30 guests to be the first to experience its new, more eco-friendly version of the attraction. It’s still as terrifying as ever – but at least it’s slightly less scary for the environment.

Other Changes at Universal Studios Japan

This update to Jaws is just one of many changes at Universal Studios Japan lately. The park is currently gearing up to officially debut Donkey Kong Country – the newest land inspired by Nintendo video games, complete with a new family coaster, Mine Cart Madness.

Though the official opening isn’t until December 11, 2024 (delayed from its initial spring timeframe), the land is already in soft opening. This gives guests an exclusive chance to explore early, with Universal relying on an honor code to prevent leaks of photos and videos.

Remarkably, this system appears to be effective, as there have been few unauthorized updates on what’s in store—something we doubt would happen at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

The park is also in the middle of its 2024 holiday celebrations, which will apparently be the last to feature its famous super-sized Christmas tree.

Do you miss the Jaws ride?